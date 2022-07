Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, is remembering the college athlete in the wake of his passing. "My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she began in a July 14 post on Instagram. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

