CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to 8346 Burns Ave. for a shooting incident on Thursday night. Police say that upon arrival, the suspect approached the responding officers saying he was the person who fired the shots. According to the suspect, after a night of drinking alcohol, he and the victim became engaged in an argument. The victim left and returned several minutes later and they both pulled guns on one another.

