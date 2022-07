Chris Flores will eat at 20 different taco restaurants this weekend. The San Antonio native was announced this week as Favor’s chief taco officer, a two-month gig that pays $10,000 and requires Flores to travel the state eating tacos and sharing about his experience on the H-E-B-owned delivery company’s social channels. He’s starting this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth, where he and the team at Favor have mapped out 20 different places to try in three days. How will he eat that many tacos each day? “One bite at a time,” says Flores.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO