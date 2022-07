Firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots Saturday evening at a Michigan City, Indiana, factory, where a large fire occurred hours earlier. The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. at a factory in the area of Russel and Kentucky streets, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. About an hour after the initial call, the nearby Trail Creek Police Department posted pictures showing large plumes of smoke pouring out of the building, advising people to avoid the area.

