Judge orders arrest of Colorado county clerk Tina Peters

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
 2 days ago
A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who has been indicted on charges of tampering with voting machine equipment and is barred from administering the 2022 elections.

The arrest warrant comes in response to Peters's alleged violation of the terms of her bond by traveling to Las Vegas without giving proper notification to the court and attaining permission. Her bond was also revoked by the judge.

"Upon review of the People's Verified Motion to Revoke Bond, I find a sufficient basis to grant the same. A no bond warrant issues for Defendant's arrest pending a hearing before me to address the matters set forth in the motion," Mesa County District Court Judge Matthew David Barrett wrote on Thursday.

The county's district attorney, Dan Rubinstein, requested the bond revocation against Peters on Monday. He claimed that Peters sent a letter to the Colorado secretary of state that had been notarized in Nevada requesting a recount of the Republican primary for secretary of state, the Denver Gazette reported. This showed she had traveled out of state without the required court approval for that trip, the district attorney said.

Peters had been in Las Vegas for a Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association conference Tuesday, Rubinstein claimed, noting that she had been given some liberty to travel while campaigning for Colorado secretary of state. Peters lost her bid for the Republican nod for that seat late last month.

"Ms. Peters has lost the election and is no longer a candidate. The People believe that Ms. Peters needs to be treated like all other criminal defendants on bond," Rubinstein wrote. "She has evidenced through her travel prior to the election that she has the means to flee if she wants to."

Barrett also barred Peters from further travel without court approval until the matter is resolved. Her $25,000 cash bond has been revoked, and she has been ordered to be held in jail while waiting for a hearing on the matter.

"I submitted my itinerary to my attorney as per judges order for me to go speak at a Constitutional Sherriffs conference in Las Vegas yesterday. This is a vicious retaliatory attack by the DA because I called him out for releasing a man on probation arrested with 26 lbs of fentanyl enough to kill millions of people," Peters texted a reporter for KRDO Wednesday.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Peters for comment.

Peters was indicted in March by a grand jury for 10 misdemeanor and felony charges related to an election security breach. Peters allegedly let a consultant create an unauthorized copy of the vote-counting equipment hard drive last year. Leaked information such as passwords and material Dominion Voting Systems machines subsequently leaked online, whereupon authorities traced it back to Mesa County.

She has maintained her innocence and argued the charges against her are politically motivated. Peters has gained notoriety for peddling claims about malfeasance in the 2020 election.

2d ago

She was allowed to travel for the campaign. The campaign is over so she can’t travel without prior approval of the courts. She did not have that approval so lock the criminal up just like they would any other person that violated their bond conditions!

2d ago

It’s not that she was allowed to do. She didn’t let bonds people know she was going. Well now she gets a free ride home strait to jail. Not above the law.

2d ago

tampering with voting machines, we'll I guess the cult can say it true, their the party that does it along with ballot harvesting, voter fraud..point the finger at the dems when they are the guilty, typical trumpers

