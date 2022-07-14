ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Aegis Sciences starts monkeypox lab testing in Tennessee

By Jay Petrequin
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiKlr_0gg4kB4b00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Commercial laboratory Aegis Sciences announced on Thursday that it would begin testing for monkeypox. It is the second laboratory to announce testing this week, after Quest Diagnostics announced testing on Wednesday .

Aegis Sciences will start testing for monkeypox effective Thursday, using the CDC-developed orthopoxvirus test. The test detects many non-smallpox forms of orthopoxviruses, of which monkeypox is one.

“The ability of commercial laboratories to test for monkeypox is an important pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H.  “This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks.”

Testing will take place at Aegis’ labs in Nashville, Tennessee. The center will be able to accept test specimens from anywhere in the U.S. The center is expected to be able to process up to 10,000 tests per week. It, along with Laboratory Response Network, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics are expected to process a total of 70,000 tests per week by the end of July.

USL NOLA plans to bring professional soccer team to New Orleans

Monkeypox was discovered in New York State last week. Although Saratoga County has not yet seen cases, the county has amassed its own vaccine supply , and is ready to distribute in the event that cases do begin to show up locally. As of Wednesday, the state of New York had 156 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Anyone experiencing any kind of rash should consult with their doctor for evaluation. Signs of potential infection can include rashes, pimple-like blisters, and flu-like symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Albany, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Nashville, TN
New Orleans, LA
Health
WGNO

Watering stations a lifeline for migrants wandering under intense heat of South Texas

Sixty migrants have died in the punishing brush and triple-digit heat so far this year in Brooks County in deep South Texas. That's why Eddie Canales of the South Texas Human Rights Center and his volunteers stock 175 water stations throughout the region for those who are lost or hurt. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez rode along with Canales and spoke with local law enforcement on this effort.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Aegis Sciences#Quest Diagnostics#Labcorp#Mayo Clinic Laboratories#Usl Nola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Laboratories
WGNO

St. Tammany crash kills Franklinton man, injures another

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— A man on the North Shore is dead after a crash in St. Tammany Parish on Friday afternoon. According to Louisiana State Police, 48-year-old Shane Young of Franklinton was killed in a two-car collision on LA Highway 437, near the highway’s intersection with LA Highway 40.
FRANKLINTON, LA
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy