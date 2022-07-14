ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Odds On Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the betting favorites to land Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant are the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been constantly in the news cycle for two weeks, because on June 30 ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 12-time NBA All-Star requested a trade from the organization.

Woj on June 30: " Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

DraftKings Sportsbook has the latest odds on where the two-time NBA Champion will play next season.

The favorite is the Phoenix Suns (-105), while the following teams are the Nets (+140), Toronto Raptors (+550), Miami Heat (+900), Boston Celtics (+1400) and Golden State Warriors (+1400).

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season by the Celtics, which was a major letdown because they had been seen as a title contender.

In the two seasons he has played with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series.

As for the Suns, they have Chris Paul and Devin Booker, and adding Durant to that duo would make them one of the title favorites.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, but lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics this past season.

The Raptors would be interesting, because they did something similar by trading for All-Star Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

Leonard only spent one season in Toronto, but they won the NBA Championship by beating the Warriors in six games.

The Heat, Celtics, and Warriors all seem like long shots, but would instantly be favorites to win the title with Durant.

