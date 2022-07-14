ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockbuster Trade? LeBron James Reportedly Wouldn't Want To Be Sent To This Team

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago
Recently, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz proposed a blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets that would sent Kevin Durant to Los Angeles and LeBron James to Brooklyn.

On July 14, FS1's Chris Broussard was on Undisputed and reported that James would not want to be sent to the Nets.

Broussard: "I talked to somebody close to LeBron and LeBron wouldn't want this to happen, and I think the Lakers respect him enough that they'll do what what he wants to do. If he doesn't want to be traded, I don't think they'll trade him."

James joined the Lakers in 2018-19, and they did not make the NBA Playoffs in his first season with the franchise.

In 2020, he led them to their first title since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant.

However, in the last two seasons they have struggled.

They lost in the first-round of the playoffs in 2021, and then last season they did not make the playoffs finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

As for Durant, he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Durant has had a tough stint in Brooklyn so far.

The team has yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs in his two seasons playing there.

The pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving has not gone as planned.

