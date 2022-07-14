Vernon Starbucks becomes second unionized store in Conn.

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Starbucks is celebrating after officially becoming the second unionized shop in the state.

The news follows a move earlier this year where the store sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, announcing their intent to form a union due to inadequate staffing, pay inequity, and lack of breaks.

On Thursday, the Vernon store, which sits at 135 Talcottville Rd., announced that it won a union election 13-1.

Salwa Mogaddedi, an employee at the Vernon Starbucks, called the win a “truly triumphant moment.”

“This was a laborious effort and a long time coming,” Mogaddedi said. “We are just glad to see these results. As workers, we simply want a voice in our workplace, and we urge Starbucks to come to the bargaining table, to sign the fair election principles, and work with us to elevate the standards of our workplace. We’re ready for whatever comes next, and for more stores to join us in our effort to organize.”

Another employee at the shop, Mark Tomko, said that the team will “never stop fighting for workers rights.”

“Our victory is emblematic of the rising labor movement in our country, it’s just getting started,” Tomko said. “We are proud to be part of this historic moment.”

Vernon is following suite of the Starbucks on Corbin’s Corner in West Hartford, which made history as the first shop in the state to unionize earlier this year.

