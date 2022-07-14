Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Won't Participate in Home Run Derby

MLB All-Star weekend is quickly approaching with the Home Run Derby still looking to fill two more spots. Former Dodgers All-Star Joc Pederson was invited to participate in this years derby, but chose to sit out this year.

Pederson is no stranger to the weekend activities. As a rookie, Pederson was named to the NL All-Star team and was the first Dodgers rookie position player to be named as a starter.

Pederson would go on to finish sixth in voting for Rookie of the Year on the way to a second career best 26 home runs and 54 RBI's. With 130 career home runs for the Dodgers, there was no doubt Pederson is a slugger.

Pederson has also participated in the HR Derby in 2015 and 2019. In 2015 he would make it all the way to the finals before losing to Todd Frazier by one dinger despite tying for the most home runs through the first three rounds (39). In 2019, Pederson lost to Valdamir Guerrero Jr. in the second round.

Despite being invited, Pederson is choosing to sit out this year due to some neck/back injuries he's been dealing with and would rather rest. With the season he's been having, there is no surprise for the invite.

For the San Francisco Giants, Pederson is 1 home run away from matching his total from the past two seasons (17) with a .256 batting average. Pederson will not be participating in the derby, but was still announced as an All-Star game starter back in his old home stadium.