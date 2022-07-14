ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 notes: Why Iowa State didn't look for its next quarterback in the transfer portal

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
ARLINGTON — Seven Big 12 teams will enter the 2022 season without their leading passer from last year.

Schools like Oklahoma and Kansas State found their likely replacements in the transfer portal. Welcome to the Big 12, Dillon Gabriel and Adrian Martinez. And Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and Georgia transfer JT Daniels could end up being the answers at Texas and West Virginia.

Iowa State's next quarterback was on the team's roster last season, though. On Thursday, Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell was asked why redshirt sophomore Hunter Dekkers will be succeeding Brock Purdy.

"Well, part of our job is to develop, so that is still a part of the coaching model," Campbell said. "I think one thing that we believed is recruit, retain and develop."

Of Iowa State's five quarterbacks on the roster, four were signed by the Cyclones out of high school. Nate Glantz joins the team this year after spending the last two seasons at Iowa Western Community College.

Campbell pointed out that the line of succession at Iowa State has recently involved quarterbacks who have been developed by the school. Purdy took over during his freshman season and became a four-year starter. Kyle Kempt started games in 2017 and 2018 after serving as Iowa State's offensive scout team player of the year in 2016.

Now it's apparently Dekkers' time.

Last season, Dekkers appeared in four games and threw 36 passes. His two touchdowns were thrown against ranked Iowa and Oklahoma teams.

"Hunter did play some really meaningful snaps a year ago," Campbell said. "You got to see him going in in critical situations, have success. We also got to watch him fail a little bit and work through failure, which is part of playing quarterback. I think all those things were hugely positive for Hunter."

Dekkers was not one of the three players that Iowa State brought to Big 12 media days. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson described his new quarterback as "a guy who can sling the ball anywhere and everywhere he needs it to be. He has exceptional arm talent. He can throw the ball deep with ease."

Gabriel family divided by Red River Rivalry

New Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel already has a Red River rival in his family. His cousin, Jhenna, was an All-American setter who played volleyball at Texas from 2018-21. She's No. 6 in career assists for the Longhorns.

The Gabriels both hail from Hawaii. And Dillon said the fiery personality that Texas fans had grown accustomed to isn't just reserved for the volleyball court.

"She's been giving me some grief," Gabriel said. "But Jhenna's a great one, love her to death. What she's been able to do on the volleyball court is unreal. Yeah, she's definitely given me a couple texts with whatever the (Texas) hand signal is, but it is what it is."

Gabriel spent the past four years at UCF. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he threw for 7,223 yards and 61 touchdowns.

New Texas receiver praised by ex-Iowa State teammate

Receiver Tarique Milton will be among the Texas newcomers this season. He played at Iowa State from 2017-21.

During the 2021 season, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Milton caught 15 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Texas fans will also remember that he caught one of those touchdowns on a trick play that the Cyclones ran during the 30-7 win over Texas last November.

"A very fast player who can make deep balls look easy. He's a great human being," Hutchinson said of his former teammate.

AT&T Stadium already a "special place" for new Texas Tech coach

New Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was the second coach to take the stage on Thursday. This wasn't his debut at AT&T Stadium, though.

Last season, McGuire was an assistant coach for a Baylor team that won the Big 12 championship with a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium. In fact, the podium at which McGuire spoke was set up near the end zone where Baylor stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson short of on the title game's decisive play.

McGuire referred to AT&T Stadium as a "special place." When he was a high school coach, his teams at Cedar Hill High won state championships at the stadium during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

McGuire went 141-42 and won three state titles over his 14 seasons as a high school coach. He has not forgotten his coaching roots.

"I believe this, it's not just a little slogan, but I'm a high school coach that gets to coach college football," McGuire said. "My DNA is a high school coach."

Brock Purdy
#Ohio State#Kansas State#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#Jt Daniels
