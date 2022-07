Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas. Arco is having their Atomic Days Rodeo this weekend. Friday’s rodeo (July 15) starts at 7 p.m. Festivities kick off on Saturday, July 16, with a breakfast at 7 a.m. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and there will be plenty of activities up until the rodeo that evening.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO