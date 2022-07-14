The second-longest golf course in the world opens in Northern Colorado

RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor is something you have never seen before.

Course designer and former PGA Tour golfer Fred Funk said he never imagined creating anything like this.

There’s a farming town charm of Northern Colorado’s history sprinkled throughout the land. It’s the second longest course in the world, and it’s the first-ever course designed by Funk.

"First of all, to have an opportunity to even do it and have this unbelievable piece of land be my first project, is incredible," Funk said. "It’s so much fun. It was a dream come true. It was a bucket list thing for me that I never thought could happen."

Read the full story from KUSA here .