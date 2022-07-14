ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Suspended commissioner Sammie Sias suffers setbacks in pretrial motions rulings

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vj1NJ_0gg4j0U400

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Suspended commissioner Sammie Sias came to federal court to mount a defense of the charges he is facing, laughing off questions about not going to trial.

“Commissioner any thoughts this morning, are you going to plea, Sias  laughs”

On August 8th of 2019 Agents raided Sias home in search of evidence, questioning him on tape for three hours.

His attorneys making a motion to allow some of those statements he made during the raid to be entered as evidence during the trial.

But The court today ruling the exculpatory statements Sias made to the FBI, will not be allowed as evidence.

The US attorneys making the case that Sias only wanted the statements in to avoid testifying on his own behalf and facing cross examination.

Sias is also accused is destroying documents concerning the use of city sales tax money at the Jamestown Community Center

In court US attorneys said Sias destroyed computer files labeled with names like SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) document.

The court ruling against Sias attorneys who wanted the government to be prevented from introducing SPLOST evidence at trial.

Saying Sias has not been charged with any crime concerning the misuse or stealing of SPLOST  money from Jamestown.

Sias has maintained his innocence of stealing sales tax money, but the case against him is what he allegedly did after the federal government began investigating.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 26th with jury selection and opening arguments -on that day-.

US attorneys in court say they expect their case to last two to two and a half days.

Defense lawyers say their case will be about the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

13-year-old arrested for GameStop Armed Robbery, charged as an adult

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed robbery in Augusta Saturday afternoon. It took place around 2:45 pm at GameStop on Deans Bridge Road. Victims stated that an unknown subject was wearing a hoodie and mask, presented a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. That suspect has been identified […]
WJBF

“Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams explains investigation into drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) –  Burke County’s Sheriff is explaining why his office can’t file charges related to the drowning death of 4 year-old Israel Scott. Augusta’s District Attorney is also weighing in. “Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he and his investigators […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Setbacks
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Augusta woman charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman is being charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault after allegedly locking a woman in her vehicle, attacking and threatening to kill her. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Skinner Mill Road and Scotts Way on July 8th at 11:30am inreference to someone jumping out of a […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy