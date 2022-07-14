ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth dog show turn out was through the ruff!

By KBJR 6 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN-- More than 150 dog breeds are in Duluth this weekend to show off their fluff. The 73rd annual All Breed Dog Show started Thursday and runs through Sunday at the DECC. This dog show attracts trainers...

boreal.org

Hundreds of Duluth Air Show volunteers make the event possible

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Duluth Air Show draws thousands of spectators each year and is known across the country as one of the best. It takes hundreds of people to put the event on, and almost all of them are volunteers. “It is the largest paid attendance event of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Days Comes Back to Bakers Island

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “The public should come to Lake Superior Day because it’s a chance to be, on purpose, loving where we live and where we visit,” Luciana Ranelli, Lake Superior Reserve education coordinator, said. Lake Superior Day Celebration returned to Baker’s Island Sunday morning where people...
SUPERIOR, WI
City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Hibbing

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning for the future of electric vehicles statewide. Through July 24 the public is invited to review the agency’s Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. Over the next five years, the state is estimated to receive approximately $78 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. They are planning to use those funds to develop a network of publicly accessible charging stations along alternative fuel corridors.
HIBBING, MN
AICHO: Missing Duluth girl located safely

According to a post made on the AICHO Facebook page at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, 14-year-old Carmen Thompson has been located and is with her family. "Thank you to everyone who shared this post and spread the word throughout the community," AICHO adds. Earlier Story:. Police say you should call...
DULUTH, MN
A rockin good time in Moose Lake this weekend

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -This weekend is the Moose Lake Agate Days celebration. The festivities kicked off bright and early Saturday with a pancake breakfast. After that, it was a full day honoring all things agate including the Gem and Mineral Show, an agate craft and vendor show, the Carl Olson Agate Stampede, and many more activities.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
DSA Hosts First Ever Reskilling Festival

DULUTH, Minn.– The Twin Ports Democratic Socialists of America chapter invited the public out for the first ever Community Reskilling Festival. Over at the Central Hillside Community Center, the DSA offered a variety of free classes to help develop a more sustainable lifestyle. They included bike repair, creating herbal backyard tea, button making, and more. The Twin Ports DSA chapter hopes this event will help people feel more connected to the community.
POLITICS
GoFundMe set up for Jeff Longenecker

Jeff Longenecker is fighting to get his feet back under him again. The former executive director of Community Action Duluth has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. That's according to the GoFundMe set up to help him. The page...
DULUTH, MN
ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian Angels of West Duluth Brings in Donations

DULUTH, Minn.– The Guardian Angels of West Duluth organization held a Fill a Tent event over at Memorial Park. With a tent set up in the grass, they spent the day bringing in donations to help make the lives of those who are living on the street easier. They collected bug spray, water, tents, hygiene products, and other necessities.
DULUTH, MN
Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

A six-year-old boy was rescued by an Instagram outdoorsman who was kayaking along the St. Louis River in Duluth last week. The entire incident was caught on David Jones' GoPro camera on July 5. Police in Duluth said at about 4:12 p.m., officers went to the 9900 block of Hudson...
Duluth Airshow Advises People to Prepare for Traffic

The Duluth Airshow is set to take flight this weekend, but if you’re not attending by plane, you might want to prepare for the ground-level traffic. “people come at the same time because they want to see the entire show which is great. so what we do is encourage people to make a plan make your route of what you want to do to get up here.”
DULUTH, MN
Street Dance Kicks Off in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth’s annual Street Dance kicked off this evening to celebrate with Sidewalk Days. The 100 block of East First Street came alive with music and dancing, thanks to Ace’s in Duluth. Bands such as Darling Danger and Lake City Smokin’ Section brought the crowds out to enjoy the beautiful weather, and some drinks.
DULUTH, MN
Christianson, Campbell represent Huskies at NWL Home Run Challenge

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Jake Christianson and Kristian Campbell represented the Duluth Huskies well at the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge. Christianson hit nine home runs, while Campbell added six as the Great Plains Division downed the Great Lakes Division. Joey Walls of Willmar was the individual champion with...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Downtown Task Force lays out plans to address public safety

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Amid a surge in crime and public safety concerns in downtown Duluth, the mayor Monday laid out a seven-point plan aimed at improving the situation. “The first thing is that our task force is asking and suggesting and recommending that we hire an additional...
DULUTH, MN
Hot and humid Monday, stormy Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year thus far for some across the Northland. We may start the first part of our day Monday with a few showers but will see skies quickly dry out past the morning commute. We are left with partly cloudy skies that will allow us to warm up into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. With dewpoints in the 70s, it’ll also feel really humid as well. The heat index or real feel temperature for most this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, close to 100! As we head towards this evening and tonight, the threat of a few showers or storms increases. Some storms have the potential of being strong to severe in nature, with the most significant threats being large hail and damaging winds. Tonight’s temperatures remain mild, only tallying back into the mid and upper 60s for most. Some may not even fall back below 70!
DULUTH, MN
Glenwood Roundabout Project Undergoes Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — After weeks of delays, the Glenwood Roundabout Project is now underway. Crews didn’t have all the materials for the project, causing it to be put off. Now, the entire intersection of Glenwood Street, Snively Road and Jean Duluth Road is closed for construction. The St....
DULUTH, MN

