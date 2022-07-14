New charges say 17-year-old 'personally discharged' the gun that killed Mackinaw woman

PEKIN – New charges were added in the case of a 17-year-old Groveland boy accused in a double shooting last year at a rural Mackinaw home that killed one and injured another.

Andre Street had initial murder charges amended to allege that he "personally discharged" the gun that killed Rebecca Bolin and injured her husband, Douglas.

The charges could mean additional prison time for Street if he's convicted as the changes made him eligible for an additional 25 years to be added onto any sentence imposed. Normally, the range for murder is 20 to 60 years behind bars.

Street is legally a juvenile. However, state law automatically moves a first-degree murder case to criminal court if the defendant is 17.

Street and his two co-defendants, Sage Raeuber, 19, of Morton, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, of Morton, face murder charges in the shooting death of Rebecca Bolin on Oct. 22, 2021. A teen girl, whose name hasn't been released because she remains in juvenile court, also faces charges.

Raeuber told authorities she drove Maloney and Street to the residence, according to court documents. Raeuber also said Maloney and Street went into the home carrying firearms, she heard gunfire before they returned to the car, and she drove them from the scene.

Trial dates for the trio have not been set as DNA evidence has not been fully processed by the state police. The girl who is charged in juvenile court is also facing murder charges and prosecutors have asked a judge to move her case to adult court.

