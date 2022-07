ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Bergen County, NJ man was arrested, accused of striking and killing an Albany man who was involved in a previous crash on the Thruway. On May 29, 2022, at about 11:16 p.m., State Police responded to a property damage crash on the NYS Thruway in the southbound lanes south of Exit 23 in the town of Bethlehem.

