Hilton Head Island, SC

Deputies search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at massage parlor

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tEcZ_0gg4hOef00
Sketch of suspect provided by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/ Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a massage parlor on Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the sexual assault happened on June 8 at a massage parlor in Port Royal Plaza. The woman came in for a deep tissue massage and told deputies the man assaulted her during the visit.

BCSO said the owner told them the man offered to provide massage on a trial basis and hoped to eventually become employed. The owner said the man did not show ID and was not asked to do so when hired.

The owner told deputies the man hasn’t returned to the parlor.

BCSO said it believes the man is in his 60s, stands 5-foot-5, weighs 180 pounds, has black and gray hair and brown eyes. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division drew a composite sketch of the subject.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call Corporal Zachariah Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

