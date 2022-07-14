Arrest made in Modesto hit-and-run that killed Dakota Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers have made an arrest in the July 6 hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Dakota Stockton.

Modesto officers arrested Ahmad Fayaz, 26, of Modesto, and charged him with felony hit-and-run and for participating in a street race.

According to police, officers determined that Fayaz was driving a black Ford Mustang that is believed to have been racing four other vehicles when Fayaz struck Stockton.

The street race took place along northbound McHenry Avenue around 11:00 p.m., and none of the drivers stopped after the collision.

Modesto Police said that officers are working on finding the identities of the other four drivers and that any witnesses should call Officer Ryan Olson at 209-572-9592 or via email at olsonr@modestopd.com.