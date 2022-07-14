ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Arrest made in Modesto hit-and-run that killed Dakota Stockton

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fnn3U_0gg4hNlw00

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers have made an arrest in the July 6 hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Dakota Stockton.

Modesto officers arrested Ahmad Fayaz, 26, of Modesto, and charged him with felony hit-and-run and for participating in a street race.

According to police, officers determined that Fayaz was driving a black Ford Mustang that is believed to have been racing four other vehicles when Fayaz struck Stockton.

The street race took place along northbound McHenry Avenue around 11:00 p.m., and none of the drivers stopped after the collision.

Modesto Police said that officers are working on finding the identities of the other four drivers and that any witnesses should call Officer Ryan Olson at 209-572-9592 or via email at olsonr@modestopd.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

CHP: Suspect arrested in shooting, robbing of homeless man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a Stockton man suspected of shooting and robbing a homeless man who was at an encampment located on state property The encampment was near Interstate 5 and March Lane in San Joaquin County. According to the CHP, 32-year-old Johnny Mata shot a man at the encampment […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Modesto man in prison for growing marijuana in national forest

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following an investigation by the US Forest Service, on Friday U.S. a Modesto man was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for growing marijuana in the Stanislaus National Forest, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to DA’s office, Jose Garcia-Zamora, 30, was found cultivating over […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Cars
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos Weekly Crime Report for July 3-9, 2022, eight arrested

19-year-old loses his freedom on Independence Day for shoplifting, drug possession, resisting arrest. According to the Los Banos Police Department’s website seven arrests were made, and the following police calls for service occurred in the city from Sunday through Saturday, July 3-9, 2022. There were reports of six stolen vehicles; seven assaults – six for domestic violence; three burglaries – one commercial and two vehicles; 60 calls for disturbing the peace many for loud parties (people, turn the music down!); 16 reports of thefts including four from vehicles and two for shoplifting; and six reports of vandalism including two to vehicles and one for graffiti/ tagging.
LOS BANOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Modesto Police
FOX40

Two die in separate fatal collisions in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said there were two fatal collisions in Modesto Friday morning. One collision happened on State Road 99 near Fulkerth Road around 6:20 a.m. The other fatal crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Eastin Road and West Stuhr Road. Involving Two vehicles...
MODESTO, CA
Nationwide Report

54-year-old man dead after a rollover crash in Turlock (Turlock, CA)

54-year-old man dead after a rollover crash in Turlock (Turlock, CA)Nationwide Report. A 54-year-old-man from Hughson lost his life following a rollover crash Friday in Turlock. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place along State Route 99. The preliminary reports showed that the man was heading southbound on SR-99 in a 2005 Chevy SUV [...]
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Sacramento

Body Camera Video Released Of Knife-Wielding Suspect Who Charged Officer In Modesto Home

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police body camera video has now been released of the July 4 incident where an officer shot a man who charged at him with a knife inside a Modesto home. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to investigate a disturbance at a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive. As detailed in the body camera video, officers arrive and learn that a woman had allegedly been threatened by a son who had reportedly not taken his medications. The son then locked himself in his bedroom with two knives. WATCH: Body camera video of the July...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Arrested On Felony Charges After 20 Sick Cats Rescued From Filthy Stockton Trailer

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Twenty cats, all facing serious health issues, were rescued from a trailer in Stockton and their owner was booked into jail on multiple felony charges of animal cruelty. The Stockton Sheriff’s Office says that on July 6, Animal Services Officers were called out to a trailer along Waller Road, just west of Highway 99 in Stockton, after hearing reports that there were foul odors and a large number of cats in the trailer. When officers went inside the residence, they were reportedly hit with a powerful smell of cat urine. The fire department was then called to help ventilate...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Arrest made in shooting death of teen on Nisperos Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the July 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old on Nisperos Street. Police said officers were called to the scene of a person shot on July 12 around 10:00 p.m. where they...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man ejected from vehicle in fatal SR-99 crash in Turlock

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday along State Route 99 near Turlock. According to CHP, a 54-year-old-man from Hughson was pronounced dead at the scene after discovering his 2005 Chevy SUV that showed major collision damage.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Modesto; No Officers Injured

MODESTO (CBS13) – A family disturbance preceded the officer-involved shooting in Modesto that fatally injured a subject on Thursday, police say. According to the Modesto Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Entrada Way just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers encountered a man in the front yard of the home. Police say the man was uncooperative and the situation escalated to the point that an officer opened fire. The man was then rushed to the hospital, but police say the man died from his injuries. Police say, at this point in the investigation, no other information – including the name of the man who died – about the incident will be released. Body-worn camera video of the incident will be released in the coming weeks, police note.  
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy