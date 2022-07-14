One man arrested, another on the loose, following Lehigh Acres home robbery

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – On Wednesday night, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about two suspicious people prowling around a home on 3rd St SW in Lehigh Acres.

When they got to the scene, they watched the two men try to flee. They ended up arresting Tavarius Diamond for stealing more than $4,000 from a couple’s garage.

Deputies had to knock on the door just after midnight to wake Joseph Conti and his wife up.

“They said, ‘Is that your garage next door?’ I said yes, why? He said ‘because it was robbed’ I said oh thank you,” says Conti.

Diamond and the other man climbed through a window around the back.

“The one cabinet was open and there was some money missing,” says Conti.

He says he and his wife feel violated.

“The one that got away, he didn’t have the money, the guy sitting in the car [Diamond] had the money,” says Conti.