ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

One man arrested, another on the loose, following Lehigh Acres home robbery

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzZ4W_0gg4hMtD00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – On Wednesday night, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about two suspicious people prowling around a home on 3rd St SW in Lehigh Acres.

When they got to the scene, they watched the two men try to flee. They ended up arresting Tavarius Diamond for stealing more than $4,000 from a couple’s garage.

Deputies had to knock on the door just after midnight to wake Joseph Conti and his wife up.

“They said, ‘Is that your garage next door?’ I said yes, why? He said ‘because it was robbed’ I said oh thank you,” says Conti.

Diamond and the other man climbed through a window around the back.

“The one cabinet was open and there was some money missing,” says Conti.

He says he and his wife feel violated.

“The one that got away, he didn’t have the money, the guy sitting in the car [Diamond] had the money,” says Conti.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PSki17

Lee County Patrol Blotter: 252 Arrests Week Ending 7/9

It was another busy week for Lee County Sheriff's officers, as the department recorded 252 arrests for the week concluding July 9th according to public records. This represents a significant increase of 23.52% over the same period last year when officers recorded 204 arrests. It also is a decidedly higher number than that of neighboring Collier County, which saw 153 arrests for the same period.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Deputies arrest barricaded, armed subject without injury

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies were able to arrest a person who had barricaded himself behind a steel car door with a loaded AR-15. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had to walk up a narrow staircase that led to a homemade bunker - which was the steel car door and stacked tires.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Four arrested, charged with Lakewood Ranch car thefts

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested early Friday in Lakewood Ranch in connection with a string of car thefts, authorities said. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a homeowner in the Harmony neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch who saw a group of five or six males in hoodies attempting to burglarize vehicles.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WFLA

Florida man swerves around troopers investigating death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after authorities said he drove through a median and around emergency vehicles blocking traffic along US 41 as troopers conducted a death investigation Thursday. Terry Carlton, 50, of Port Charlotte was stopped in his white Kia for disregarding a road...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#3rd St Sw
FOX 4 WFTX

Man accused of killing Fort Myers officer wants change of venue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Fort Myers police officer in 2018 is seeking a change of venue. Court documents filed this week show attorneys for 33-year-old Wisner Desmaret cite "extremely negative" media attention surrounding the case, arguing Desmaret "cannot receive a fair trial by an impartial jury in Lee or Collier County."
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Truck smashes into overpass along I-75

(WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol closed one of the northbound lanes of I-75 in Lee County Saturday after a truck collided with an overpass. Troopers said a commercial vehicle hit the overpass. However, no one was injured. The FHP said the bridge is being analyzed to detect any...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Inspectors give ruling on cause of Punta Gorda condo fire in March

Inspectors officially ruled the cause of the fire in Punta Gorda that destroyed eight homes four months ago as undetermined. Neighbors have been hoping to learn what caused the fire that destroyed eight townhomes at the Emerald Pointe Community back in March. The burned shell of peoples’ homes is still there four months later.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy