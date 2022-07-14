ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bear Lake, MN

Phone call proved more than just conversation

By Dr. Mitchell Palmer McDonald
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA phone conversation can develop into more than just an exchange between two people. That is what happened when a childhood friend and former high school basketball teammate gave me a call last week. That conversation with former St. Paul Central alum and student-athlete Marvin Bond, who starred for...

spokesman-recorder.com

fox9.com

Gophers football: 5 offensive players to watch heading into fall camp

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is less than a month away from fall camp. The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season in 2021, as PJ Fleck enters Year 6 in Minnesota. He’s 35-23 in five seasons, including 21-22 in Big Ten play, and 3-0 in bowl games. It’s the hope of the Gophers and their fans that 2022 starts with the momentum from where 2021 left off, with wins over rival Wisconsin and West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Fencing: The cost of competing can be prohibitive

Over 4,500 fencers from around the country and some from as far as Japan visited Minneapolis for 10 days July 2-11. Inside three Minneapolis Convention Center exhibit halls with a combined square footage of 277,200, fencers as young as seven and as old as in their 80s—average age was 20—competed in pool matches for the 2022 USA Fencing National Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Business Spotlight: Strive Community Publishing

Black literacy starts with more Black books. Strive Community Publishing, started in 2018, is the manifestation of a vision set out by former teacher and Strive founder Mary Taris to solve the problem of underrepresentation of Black people in children’s books and the lack of support for Black authors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Gorgeous Multi-Million Dollar Minnesota Home On Island Built For Celebrities

Almost $9 Million Home in Minnesota Looks Like It Was Built for Batman. Have you ever just browsed Realtor.com to see how "the other half lives"? I do all the time and found an amazing house in Greenwood, Minnesota that I will never be able to afford. It is pretty amazing though because the house sits on an island AND it has its own tunnel that leads to an underground garage. Yeah, just like Batman! And check out the windows on the ceiling in the photos below, and tell me those aren't perfect to see the bat signal.
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
townandtourist.com

15 Minneapolis Hiking Trails (Waterfall Views & Pet-Friendly)

Derived from the Native Dakotan phrase, Mni Sota Makoce, translating to “land where the waters reflect the clouds”, Minneapolis is sacred land abundant with life’s natural resources. From beautifully reflective chains of lakes and powerfully cascading waterfalls, Minneapolis is the quintessential choice for outdoor enthusiasts and avid...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Four Days of Fun at Crystal Frolics

Come out for four days of fun and frolics in Crystal! Crystal Frolics offers lots of great activities at two great parks, as Frolics President Lynn Haney says, “At Welcome we have our annual softball tournament, which has been going on for over 60 years. The actual tournament will start on Friday night, but on Thursday night we will have younger people in softball games, hopefully we’re looking to have an all-star game. What we do have is called kids kickball. Anybody can come. Kids all ages can come and play.” Also at Welcome Park? Service groups with food, beverages and games, as Haney adds, “Cooper football boosters & football club will be selling their famous pulled pork. You can’t have a Frolics without Coach Willy’s famous pulled pork. The West Metro Fire Relief Association will be selling beer and pull tabs, and the New Hope Lions will have a Bingo tent. It’s a nice way to relax, sit and watch some softball, get something to eat, grab a beer, and go and play Bingo. What more could you ask on a nice hot Summer day?”
CRYSTAL, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Foreclosure prevention takes on MN’s racial housing gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity. In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households of color do not suffer the same fate as they did after the 2008 housing crisis. Nonprofits providing housing assistance say the crisis had a devastating effect on Black neighborhoods in particular.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
MINNESOTA STATE

