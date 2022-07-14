ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Board gets update on school safety efforts in West Virginia

By Nicky Walters
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — School safety is a topic that is top of mind for many families these days as tragic headlines continue to shock people across the country.

This week, the West Virginia Board of Education heard an update on efforts to protect kids.

“I think our primary vision I guess is to look more at prevention,” said Jonah Adkins, with the WVDE’s Office of Accountability.

The Department of Education works with the School Building Authority, the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies as needed to help keep students safe.

The WVDE has several programs in place to ensure students have a support system at school, to give schools tools to plan for a crisis and to provide mental health and social outreach. They also make sure schools submit a Crisis Response Plan every year.

“The school Crisis Reponse Plan that we monitor has been in place for some years now,” Adkins said. “They have to be submitted annually.”

Those response plans have to be turned in to the Department of Homeland Security by August 1.

Adkins said parents can help as well by staying connected with their student and getting involved at their child’s school.

“The main thing that we want everyone to understand is that everyone plays a role,” Adkins said. “Parents, grandparents, community members everyone plays a role in school safety and identifying potential threats.”

The WVDE provides resources to help schools develop their Crisis Response Plan and to prepare in other ways. You can read more on those resources here .

