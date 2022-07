A 24-year-old Beloit woman accused of sneaking the drugs into the Rock County Jail that led to four overdoses, including her own, takes a plea deal in Rock County Court. Quiana Toles plead guilty Wednesday afternoon to three counts of manufacture or delivery of narcotics and in exchange, three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession with intent to deliver narcotics were dismissed but read into the record.

