(Thursday, July 14, 2022) – Sunny Isles Beach celebrated its 25th anniversary last month. Since incorporating in 1997, we have become a more diverse and family-oriented place to live, work, and play. As our city changed, so did our residents’ needs. Among those needs is the social well-being and safety of our teens. At the December 2021 Commission Meeting I brought forward two issues that I am hopeful will contribute to our teens’ quality of life. The first is the idea of a Youth Advisory Committee and the second the possibility of a teen recreational space.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO