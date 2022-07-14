ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Bits & Bites: New Eatery, Lavender Fun, and an Island Dinner

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new eatery in Sister Bay brings all the down-home flavors of the Southwest to Door County. Crain’s Kitchen, 10635 N. Bay Shore Dr., comes from Andy Crain. He’s from Green Bay but spent a significant amount of time in Denver, where he developed his palate for Southwestern...

doorcountypulse.com

doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Loraine Margaret Brink

Loraine Margaret Brink, 96, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Kaukauna, Racine, and Ephraim, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society – Scandia Village in Sister Bay with family at her side. She was born February 21, 1926, at home on the family dairy farm near Kaukauna,...
SISTER BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson

Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson, 84, died on July 14th, 2022 surrounded by his family and staff at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on December 18th, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois to John and Ingeborg (Bergsland) Peterson. Philip graduated from Rockford High School and received his Degree of Divinity from Augsburg Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis, MN. On September 2, 1961, Philip married Vivian Angeline Gibbins in Minneapolis, MN. He served as pastor for several churches throughout the Midwest during his career as a Lutheran minister including Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After more than 52 years of dedicated ministry, Philip retired in December, 2014 and lived the past several years in Madison, WI. Philip was a member at Hainesville Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices hit below $4 mark in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 is not a bad price right now.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Athletes Beat the Heat in 2022 Door County Half Iron

A sun-swept, 80-degree day greeted competitors in Sunday’s Half Iron race, the final event of the 2022 Door County Triathlon. it was warmer than some liked, but it didn’t slow Alfredo Ramirez Pinho, who paced the field in 4:04:02. The 33 year-old finished 35 seconds ahead of James Burke, 43.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Girl injured in Cave Point incident

A girl was injured in a diving incident Monday afternoon at Cave Point County Park. Emergency personnel were paged to the popular attraction just before 12:30 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says the girl could not climb the high drop-off after jumping in, injuring herself, and being unable to climb out of the water at Cave Point. Egg Harbor Fire and Rescue were able to use their boat to safely bring the girl to shore, and she was treated by Emergency Medical Technicians for a possible broken ankle. Montevideo adds that the girl was never in any danger of drowning. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Medical Services, and Sevastopol Fire Responders all responded to the incident. The scene was cleared before 1:15 p.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Power restored following overnight outage in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Power appears to be restored after an outage early Saturday in Kaukauna. The Kaukauna utilities outage map currently shows no active outages. Crews were called about 1 a.m. to the area of Hwy 55/Delanglade St between CTH OO/Hyland Ave and Blackwell St. due to a power pole and wires down, according to the Kaukauna Police Department.
KAUKAUNA, WI

