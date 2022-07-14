JDL Manga and Graphic Novels Workshop 7-14-22 | Photo Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, that’s one way to get yourself some votes. 6 News This Morning Anchor Jorma Duran is competing in the Dapper Dads 2022 competition and he wasn’t getting as many votes as he wanted to. So he came up with a pitch, 100 votes and he will get a pie in […]

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO