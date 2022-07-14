ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

JDL Manga and Graphic Novels Workshop 7-14-22 | Photo Gallery

jtv.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson District Library Manga and Graphic Novels Workshop at Vandercook Lake...

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Porkapalooza 2022 7-16-22 | Photo Gallery

Center Stage Jackson’s fourth annual Porkapalooza at 308 Brass Rail in Jackson. 7-16-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Center Stage Jackson’s fourth annual Porkapalooza at 308 Brass Rail in Jackson. 7-16-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Concord Players present The Music Man 7-14-22 | Photo Gallery

Concord Players The Music Man, July 14, 2022. The production continues at the Jackson District Library – Concord Branch – on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Concord Players The Music Man, July 14, 2022. The production...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Crilley Encourages Artists to Create Own Characters, Comics

A total of 20 would-be artists participated in the Manga and graphic novels workshop at the Vandercook Lake Lions Club Community Building on Thursday. The program was presented by the Jackson District Library. (July 14, 2022 8:54 PM) Artist Mark Crilley created his own 33-page comic in hopes that a...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, July 17, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. The Right Approach presented by Michelob Ultra. Phil’s guest this week is Cascades Golf League Hall of Famer Mike Zuchowski. JTV Summer Events Series. The Jackson Community Concert Band, Jackson College Back Porch Concert Series. 1 PM and 7 PM. The...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lake, MI
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Entertainment
WLNS

6 News Anchor Jorma Duran gets pie in face on-air

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, that’s one way to get yourself some votes. 6 News This Morning Anchor Jorma Duran is competing in the Dapper Dads 2022 competition and he wasn’t getting as many votes as he wanted to. So he came up with a pitch, 100 votes and he will get a pie in […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opens July 15

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) will be opening for its 2022 summer season this Friday, July 15. The ELFAC is an outdoor waterpark aimed at providing a safe, family-oriented experience. It features tube and body water slides, a diving board, a drop slide, a large sunbathing deck, a splash park, a youth slide, water-play structures, a concession area, zero-depth pool entry and other attractions that have made it a Mid-Michigan summertime favorite.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novels#Gallery#Lions Club#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Jtv News
jtv.tv

O’Connell Leads County Golf Open by One Stroke

Jackson area golfer Colin O’Connell leads the County Open following a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday at Cascades Golf Course. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (July 16, 2022 6:26 PM) Colin O’Connell will take a one stroke lead into the second round of the Jackson County Open at Cascades Golf Course on Sunday.
JACKSON, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Eaton County Fair expected to draw thousands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte, and it's expected to draw thousands. The fair runs through Saturday and features carnival rides, tractor pulls, livestock sales, horse and pony classes and, of course, entertainment. The gates open at 9 a.m. and carnival rides...
CHARLOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
whmi.com

Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Classic Car Show In Brighton

A classic car show that coincides with a popular concert series in downtown Brighton has been canceled following safety concerns. The Kiwanis Club of Brighton recently kicked off its 45th season of Millpond concerts, which take place on Sundays with a new start time of 6pm. The concert series is...
BRIGHTON, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know Durand, Michigan Had A XXX Drive-In?

If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
DURAND, MI
WILX-TV

Section of Lansing River Trail to close Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of the Lansing River Trail will be closed for construction Monday. The city will have crews repairing a bridge between Aurelius Road and Crego Park. The River Trail will be closed to all users between Kruger’s Landing and Crego Park. The project is expected...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing has the meats

Nothing says summertime like juicy burgers, smoky BBQ and spicy chicken wings. City Pulse checked in with some of the top local spots, as voted by you in the 2021 Top of the Town Contest. Note: The 2022 contest kicks off in City Pulse’s Sept. 14 issue. In the meantime,...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy