JDL Manga and Graphic Novels Workshop 7-14-22 | Photo Gallery

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) will be opening for its 2022 summer season this Friday, July 15. The ELFAC is an outdoor waterpark aimed at providing a safe, family-oriented experience. It features tube and body water slides, a diving board, a drop slide, a large sunbathing deck, a splash park, a youth slide, water-play structures, a concession area, zero-depth pool entry and other attractions that have made it a Mid-Michigan summertime favorite.
Comments / 0