EXPLAINER: Twitter, Musk and the Delaware Chancery Court

By RANDALL CHASE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. (AP) — Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to force billionaire Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy the social media giant will be resolved in a small but powerful Delaware court that specializes in high-stakes business disputes. Twitter has sued Musk in Delaware’s Court...

Axios

How Twitter vs. Musk will end

In the matter of Twitter vs. Elon Musk, there can be no winners — but the magnitude of losses involved, especially for Musk, ranges wildly depending on the outcome. Why it matters: If Twitter wins in Delaware court and forces Musk to buy the company for the agreed-upon $44 billion — a remedy known as specific performance — that would force the billionaire to liquidate a lot of stock he really doesn't want to sell, in order to buy a company he's soured on at a vastly overinflated price.
Delaware State
Pennsylvania State
Benzinga

Is Elon Musk Taking His Own Advice? Why Rescinding His Twitter Deal May Mean More Than You Think

Billionaire Elon Musk pulled out of his very public Twitter TWTR deal on July 9, 2022, and Twitter has since vowed legal action against the Tesla TSLA CEO. Plenty of speculation has been made as to the ‘Why’ behind the change of heart. Some claim it was related to the numerous open calls for Twitter to review how many of their users were real vs. bots. Others claim that it may have to do with Tesla’s own worth, or the NASDAQ in general, which is down more than 22% since his announcement of the plan to buy Twitter.
Deadline

Twitter Board Again Urges Shareholders To OK Elon Musk Takeover, But Tesla Chief Warns Of “Unresolved” Issues

Click here to read the full article. Twitter’s current leadership reiterated its call for shareholders to approve the proposed $44 billion acquisition of the firm led by Elon Musk, but the billionaire Tesla CEO separately warned of “unresolved” issues holding up the transaction. In an SEC filing, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor both urged shareholders to vote in favor of the deal in an upcoming special meeting. They noted that shareholders would receive $54.20 for each share of Twitter stock they own. After news of the filing started to circulate, the stock rose nearly 3% in early trading...
Elon Musk
MarketRealist

Twitter Plans to Sue Elon Musk, He Replies With a Meme on Twitter

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?
bloomberglaw.com

Musk’s Tweets Drew More SEC Scrutiny as He Soured on Twitter Bid

Elon Musk ’s tweets are under the microscope with regulators again, this time over a missive in May that cast doubt on whether he’d go through with his $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter Inc. The billionaire drew scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission over a...
The Associated Press

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, trying to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions that have caused the platform irreparable harm and “wreaked havoc” on its stock price. Back in April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company. Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation: “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit stated.
TheStreet

Tim Cook Snubs Tesla and Elon Musk With a Big Rival

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report), has undoubtedly revived the rivalry with Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and its boss Elon Musk. Cook and Musk are among the most recognizable faces in tech, along with Mark Zuckerberg of social media giant Meta Platforms ( (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report). If Cook has often appeared discreet, Musk cultivates his character as an omnipresent and influential CEO. The two men run two companies that have become household names.
AFP

Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach

Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy," court documents showed. "Musk's conduct simply confirms that he wants to escape the binding contract he freely signed, and to damage Twitter in the process," the lawsuit contended.
bloomberglaw.com

Twitter Says It Can Beat Musk’s Claims in Four Trial Days (1)

Buyout agreement said legal disputes must be heard in Delaware. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire. wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform. Lawyers for the San Francisco-based company say they need only four days in Delaware Chancery Court to prove that...
Cheddar News

'Not Outside the Realm of the Possible' Twitter Wins Lawsuit Against Musk

Twitter is suing Elon Musk to force him to follow through on his deal to buy the social media company. The Tesla CEO officially backed out of his $44 billion offer last week, claiming that Twitter hadn't provided enough information on spam accounts. Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, joined Cheddar News to break down what the lawsuit alleges, what a court in Delaware has to do with it, and if Elon Musk has anything to worry about from Twitter's legal action. "They're looking for specific performance, which would be an order from the court to get him to complete the transaction, which courts in Delaware haven't have granted in the past — in the last couple of years," he said. "Even so, it’'s not outside the realm of the possible that if they win that the court would order Musk to complete the transaction."
Investopedia

Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Attempt to Pull Out of $44 Billion Acquisition

The public saga of billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) continues. The social media company is following through with its promise to pursue legal action after Musk last week said he is abandoning plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion. On July 12, Twitter filed a lawsuit to force Musk to complete the deal, which is likely to spark an extended legal battle over the fate of the company.
