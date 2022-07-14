ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette to honor man who rescued children from burning house

By Michael Hemmerle
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KS2ce_0gg4fyUX00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − After midnight on July 11, Nicholas Bostic saw flames coming from a home on Union Street in Lafayette.

A home with children inside. Not his home, not his children.

What comes next is worthy of a hero's reception, something the city of Lafayette has planned next month for the 25-year-old.

Bostic, driving by the home at 12:30 a.m., turned around, parked in the driveway, opened the back door and began screaming to see if any occupants were trapped inside, according to Lafayette police reports. He didn't know at the time there were five children, ages 18 to 1, in the burning house.

He found four upstairs and helped them escape, then learned a 6-year-old was still trapped inside. Six minutes after arriving on the scene and before first responders arrived, Bostic, according to reports, fell from the second-story window with the child.

He suffered smoke inhalation and a cut to his arm, resulting in a trip to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. The child, police said, was mostly unharmed.

Lafayette fireMan injured rescuing 5 people from burning house on Union Street

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, the Lafayette Fire Department and Lafayette Police Department will recognize Bostic's actions publicly at an Aviators game on Aug. 2, which also happen to be National Night Out, when law enforcement and communities come together to recognize their beneficial relationships.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Bostic's GoFundMe page. Use promo code FUND2022 when purchasing tickets to save $2, and $4 of the ticket price will be donated.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shop.lafayettebaseball.com/chillicothe-paints-vs-aviators-3

Michael Hemmerle is a 2022 Hoosier State Press Association Pulliam intern for the Journal & Courier. Hemmerle can be reached by email at mhemmerle@gannett.com.

.

Comments / 4

Related
People

'Heroic' Indiana Man, 25, Runs Into Burning Home to Save 5 Children Trapped Inside

An Indiana man was injured this week after saving five children from a burning home. Nicholas Bostic, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver from Lafayette, suffered severe smoke inhalation and a cut on his arm after jumping out the second-story window of the burning house with a 6-year-old during Monday's rescue, according to a release from LPD. The child was "miraculously mostly uninjured."
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Woman shot while driving in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is recovering after being shot in Lafayette overnight. Police said the woman was driving in the 4600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway, near U.S. 52 and State Road 38, Friday around 2 a.m. when she was shot in the back. The woman told police...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette woman accused of repeatedly hitting man with SUV

A 52-year-old Lafayette woman has been charged after allegedly hitting someone with her car multiple times earlier this year. Stacey Long of the 300 block of Teal Road angrily used her tan Hyundai Sante Fe SUV to hit a Lafayette man three times after an argument on Jan. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit. A Denny's employee recorded part of the hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the EconoLodge on South Street in Lafayette. Police then looked at a Denny’s camera, which showed the beginning of the incident.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — At approximately 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Kokomo Police responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street on a report of a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and then to the Indianapolis location.
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Lafayette, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Lafayette, IN
FOX59

Lafayette man rescues 5 people from burning home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man is credited for rescuing five people from a burning home. Crime tape surrounds the burnt home on Union Street. Windows are boarded up. The siding is melted. The strong smell of smoke is still holding on days later. “I can remember the flames now,” said Nick Bostic, a rescuer. Monday morning around […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burning House#The Burning#Accident#Eskenazi Hospital
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

Body Camera Video Shows Fire Rescue

A Lafayette man is being credited with saving 5 children from a house fire. This is body camera video that shows the rescue. https://fox59.com/news/police-lafayette-mans-actions-saved-several-children-in-fire/
LAFAYETTE, IN
truecrimedaily

Missing Indianapolis dad found dead floating in water, kids in car at bottom of the pond

INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man and his three young children were found dead this week in a pond with the children still inside a vehicle at the bottom of the water. In a statement, the Indianapolis Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Bluff Road for reports of a deceased person on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., When officers arrived, they reportedly found a male floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

1 dead following in south side hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a person dead on Indy’s south side. Officers were called to the intersection of South East Street and Sumner Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Police located the victim at the intersection and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver fled the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Your News Local

Logansport woman found guilty on multiple charges

LOGANSPORT, IN – Noah Schafer, the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney, announced that Kimberly Jo Brook, Logansport, was found guilty by a six-person jury of Unlawful Possession of a Legend Drug, Obstruction of Justice, Driving While Suspended, and Resisting Law Enforcement. The conviction followed a one-day trial presented by Deputy...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy