Lafayette to honor man who rescued children from burning house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − After midnight on July 11, Nicholas Bostic saw flames coming from a home on Union Street in Lafayette.

A home with children inside. Not his home, not his children.

What comes next is worthy of a hero's reception, something the city of Lafayette has planned next month for the 25-year-old.

Bostic, driving by the home at 12:30 a.m., turned around, parked in the driveway, opened the back door and began screaming to see if any occupants were trapped inside, according to Lafayette police reports. He didn't know at the time there were five children, ages 18 to 1, in the burning house.

He found four upstairs and helped them escape, then learned a 6-year-old was still trapped inside. Six minutes after arriving on the scene and before first responders arrived, Bostic, according to reports, fell from the second-story window with the child.

He suffered smoke inhalation and a cut to his arm, resulting in a trip to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. The child, police said, was mostly unharmed.

Lafayette fireMan injured rescuing 5 people from burning house on Union Street

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, the Lafayette Fire Department and Lafayette Police Department will recognize Bostic's actions publicly at an Aviators game on Aug. 2, which also happen to be National Night Out, when law enforcement and communities come together to recognize their beneficial relationships.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Bostic's GoFundMe page. Use promo code FUND2022 when purchasing tickets to save $2, and $4 of the ticket price will be donated.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shop.lafayettebaseball.com/chillicothe-paints-vs-aviators-3

Michael Hemmerle is a 2022 Hoosier State Press Association Pulliam intern for the Journal & Courier. Hemmerle can be reached by email at mhemmerle@gannett.com.

.