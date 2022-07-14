ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

High Point man indicted with second-degree murder for overdose death of Thomasville victim

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kD6rL_0gg4fuxd00

A High Point man was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury this week for the overdose death of a Thomasville man in 2021.

Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

Want to know more about what is happening in Thomasville? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, on May 28, 2021, officers responded to James Avenue and found a man, later identified as Jacob Fields, 35, deceased in the home. An autopsy report revealed Fields died from a fentanyl overdose.

A lengthy investigation by Thomasville detectives identified Grady as being the supplier of fentanyl to Fields. Investigators then worked closely with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office to charge Fields with second-degree murder and death by distribution, which was then presented to the grand jury.

On June 13, High Point officers assisted Thomasville Police Department in locating and arresting Grady at his High Point address without incident.

Grady received a $500,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail. He has a court date of July 18, 2022, in Lexington.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call Thomasville Police at (336) 475-4284.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

1 in custody after Rockingham County standoff situation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-87 was blocked off as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office dealt with an active standoff situation. According to the RCSO, a man poured gasoline on himself and was threatening to shoot anyone that came into contact with him as he shot at the ground in his yard. Law enforcement units […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 overdose death arrests in past month in the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In the past month, Triad law enforcement officials have made several arrests involving drug overdose deaths. In two of the cases, two men have been charged with second-degree murder - one of those men was already in jail for another overdose death. Two women also face felony death by distribution charges.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
High Point, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Davidson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Thomasville, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

High Point man indicted in connection to drug overdose death

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment this week charging a High Point man with second-degree murder and death by distribution, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release. Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of High Point, was indicted on one count of second-degree...
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

13 months after woman dies of overdose, Surry County man is charged with 2nd degree murder

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man already charged in the overdose death of a Surry County man has been charged with murder again. According to the sheriff’s office, on May 28 2021, deputies responded to Greenhouse Trail in Lowgap about a death. They found Melissa “Shannon” Renee Dublin, 29, dead of what they believed was an overdose. Investigators began looking into the origin of the drugs that killed Dublin.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Cameron couple facing drug charges

A 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Cameron, are facing several drug charges after being arrested on July 14. Moore County Probation and Parole was assisted by Moore County Sheriff’s Department in a search of a home in the Cameron area, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement.
CAMERON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime
sandhillssentinel.com

Man gets 3-5 years for selling drugs

William Hamilton II was sentenced to 3.41-5.91 years in prison for selling drugs, according to Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin. On Tuesday, Hamilton, of Randolph County, was tried and convicted by a Moore County jury of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony sale of methamphetamine, and felony delivery of methamphetamine.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Man could face 98 years in prison for killing former deputy’s wife

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the suspects in the killing of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy’s wife has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in October. Collin Russell pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder for the killing of Pamela Morse. He also pleaded guilty to five other charges, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder (also amended), use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a felon, grand larceny of a vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Alamance County community remembers man killed in crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people in Snow Camp gathered at the Ye Olde Country Kitchen restaurant to remember Bryan Wilson. The community gathered to pay their respects with flowers, reminiscing about Wilson and personal notes they wrote on the floor of the restaurant site. Wilson was a beloved staple in the community […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Report of Woman Forced From Vehicle Leads To Chase & Crash

ASHEBORO N.C. – A woman is facing a slew of charges after police say she fled from them after they tried to pull her vehicle over to investigate a report of a female being forced out of a vehicle. In a press release this week the Randolph County Sheriff’s...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County deputies warn public about phone scam

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam claiming the target has missed a court date. On Friday, multiple people called the sheriff’s office and said they have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the ACSO.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
302
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy