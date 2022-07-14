ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How quarterback Adrian Martinez won over his new Kansas State football teammates

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
ARLINGTON, Texas — When Adrian Martinez arrived in Manhattan in January to start the final chapter of a decorated college football career, Kansas State knew it was getting a veteran quarterback with proven ability.

His four years as a starter at Nebraska spoke for themselves: a school-record 10,792 yards total offense, including 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns passing and 2,301 rushing yards with another 35 scores.

But what has impressed his new teammates the most is not his skillset, which is undeniable. Heck, he was sidelined for most of the spring while recovering from shoulder surgery, participating only in the final two practices.

"Just the fact that he's a natural-born leader," running back Deuce Vaughn said of Martinez during K-State's appearance at Big 12 media days. "Everybody knows about the athletic prowess he has, but the natural-born leader that he is, he's jumped right into the team as a leader in the past six months."

Ditto for head coach Chris Klieman, who was simply looking for a veteran quarterback to bridge the gap between four-year starter Skylar Thompson and the new guard led by 2020 and '21 backup Will Howard.

"The thing that drew us to him was the amount of games he has played at Nebraska," Klieman said. "If you get around Adrian or you visit with Adrian, the first thing that jumps out at me is his maturity and what a grounded individual he is.

"I've been so impressed with him as a person, as a man of faith (and) as somebody that came in and missed all the spring because of an injury he had. He practiced the last two practices, but just watching him bond with the players, watching him build relationships during the time when he couldn't be out front leading after a workout or after a practice, and now to see him going through the summer where he is cleared and healthy and watching him just kind of command the room."

While he was an acknowledged leader at Nebraska, Martinez admittedly had to step outside his comfort zone when it came to building that same relationship with his new teammates.

"You get so ingrained in Nebraska and just the same route driving from your house or talking to these people — the coaches, the (athletic director) and oh, it's the guy who holds the door and you know everybody's name," Martinez said. "And all of a sudden you're starting from scratch. And I had been a three-time captain there and felt very established in my role.

"But that's also part of what's driven me so much in this new place, is having a new opportunity to just kind of reinvent myself and to really get the most out of myself. You have to push yourself every day. These guys don't know me, (so) I don't have my reputation to bank on."

Impressive as Martinez's numbers were at Nebraska, the Cornhuskers never made it to a bowl game during his four years there and he was plagued by turnovers, throwing 30 interceptions and losing 18 fumbles. But Klieman and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein saw that as less of a red flag than a chance for him to get better.

"What he did in the past, the only thing I know is he takes ownership," Klieman said. "He doesn't pass the buck or say it was a bad play or say the wideouts didn't do anything (or) the o-line didn't block.

"That's where he and Collin are so in sync together, and I'm so excited because I think maybe a change of scenery was positive for him. And as we get into the month of August to just see what his true skillset is. You can see it just by watching film, but to see it live and in person in two practices, he's a special talent."

The fact that he's paired in the backfield with an All-America running back in Vaughn, who has fumbled just once in his two-year career, should help Martinez reduce his fumbles for the simple fact that he won't be required to carry the ball as much.

"I do believe in this offense," he said. "It will allow me maybe to carry the ball a little bit less and rely on some of the other pieces around me (and) that should help as well.

"But it's not an excuse, and it's something that I've actively worked on and will continue to actively work on, to reduce those turnovers. Part of it is decision-making."

Vaughn, for one, has no qualms about going to war with Martinez.

"That's a person that you look to in a football game when it's the fourth quarter and you may be down by three or seven," Vaughn said. "I look to that guy as, 'I've got you.'

“That's someone you want to play with and for. Someone you gravitate toward and you want to play for."

Martinez is eager to prove Vaughn and everybody right for putting their trust in him.

"The fact that you're making new relationships, all these people are meeting you for the first time, it really pushes you to put your best foot forward and be the best version of yourself out there and it has made me work harder than I ever have," he said. "It's a new opportunity.

"For me, it's all about this year and what we can do with this squad. I want to win. I want this squad to get to a bowl game and I feel like we have the pieces to do that."

