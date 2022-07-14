ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milkweed for monarchs: Local plant giveaways aim to sustain butterfly

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
Hundreds of Ventura County residents are converging on events to pick up free native milkweed plants that support monarch butterflies and provide an alternative to a recently banned nonnative milkweed harmful to monarchs.

Last month, county Agricultural Commissioner Ed Williams prohibited the sale of a tropical milkweed called Asclepias curassavica after the California Department of Food and Agriculture classified it as a B-rated noxious weed. That means the state considers the species detrimental and counties can ban its sale.

Monarch butterflies need milkweed to survive, but officials and several nonprofit groups want to help put the right kind in people's hands.

A nursery funded by the nonprofit Santa Monica Mountains Fund has grown thousands of native narrowleaf milkweed to hand out to the public, said Antonio Sanchez, who manages the site at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

"We've taken so much of this guy's habitat," Sanchez said of the monarchs. "All we want to do is try to put some of it back."

Lining up for plants

Tropical milkweed has long been considered a threat to monarchs. Unlike its native relatives, the easy-to-grow, flowering plant fails to go dormant during the winter. That allows a parasite to thrive and take a toll on the monarch's migration, flight ability and lifespan.

The native milkweed goes dormant in the winter, pushing the monarch to continue its migration and lessening the parasite's impact.

The agricultural commissioner’s office has worked with groups such as the Santa Monica Mountains Fund to give away thousands of the plants to the public this month.

A crowd turned up at a giveaway in Santa Paula last Friday, lining up and down the block and around a corner, said Greta Varien, a deputy agricultural commissioner. More than 300 people got the free plants, limited to five per household. Others left empty-handed.

The commissioner’s office is notifying nurseries and stores about the ban and will later issue warning letters if needed, said Korinne Bell, chief deputy agricultural commissioner.

A 'powerful' backyard

Each October, the western monarchs head to California's coast, finding stands of trees to help protect them from winter conditions. When temperatures warm up, they head east, migrating across the entire western U.S.

They lay eggs on milkweed plants and one generation of monarchs dies as a new one grows into caterpillars and eventually becomes butterflies. They then head to the next spot and repeat the cycle. Three or four generations later, the monarchs show up at the same spots along the California coast to wait out another winter.

Estimates in the 1980s put California's overwintering population in the millions. The population has since plummeted by more than 95%, despite a recent increase. Scientists attribute the decline to habitat loss, pesticide use and the changing climate.

In the Santa Monica Mountains, Sanchez and other nursery staff started collecting native milkweed seeds in 2020, one of dozens of species they grow to help restore the park and give out to the public.

Native milkweed is easy to grow as long as people follow the rules, Sanchez said. It needs to be planted in warm weather, typically from March to August, giving it a chance to establish some roots before going dormant in the winter, he said.

This week, milkweed thrived in the nursery's garden boxes, its flowers swarmed by monarch butterflies, bees and tarantula hawks.

“Once it warms up, everything will go nuts,” Sanchez said of the insect crowd. “To me, this is how powerful someone’s front lawn can be.”

What to know about milkweed

For information about native milkweed species: xerces.org/milkweed/milkweed-guides. For tips about growing milkweed from seed: samorestoration.org.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends planting early-season flowering plants but not planting milkweed in Ventura County within a mile of the coast.

Experts recommend residents who want to remove tropical milkweed wait until the plants no longer have eggs or caterpillars on them.

Upcoming events include:

  • The agricultural commissioner’s office and Santa Monica Mountains Fund will give out 2,000 plants — five per household — on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Friday at 555 Airport Way in Camarillo.
  • A giveaway is planned in the Moorpark area on July 30. Details are expected to be announced on the county’s Facebook page.
  • The Santa Monica Mountains Fund nursery provides free milkweed and other native plants in exchange for volunteering to work at least two hours. Register in advance at samofund.org/outdoors-calendar

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

