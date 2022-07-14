7-year-old dead after early-morning house fire in Albertville

The Marshall County Coroner's Office and the State Fire Marshal's office are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Albertville girl that is linked to an early morning house fire on Todd Ridge Road in Albertville.

The coroner's office was called to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz at about 2 a.m. The girl was brought to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead there. Her death is being investigated, but according to a Facebook post from Coroner Cody Nugent, it is connected to the fire on Todd Ridge Road.

The coroner's office declined to release the girl's name because of her age.

