ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

7-year-old dead after early-morning house fire in Albertville

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DodCw_0gg4fkNb00

The Marshall County Coroner's Office and the State Fire Marshal's office are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Albertville girl that is linked to an early morning house fire on Todd Ridge Road in Albertville.

The coroner's office was called to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz at about 2 a.m. The girl was brought to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead there. Her death is being investigated, but according to a Facebook post from Coroner Cody Nugent, it is connected to the fire on Todd Ridge Road.

The coroner's office declined to release the girl's name because of her age.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WAAY-TV

Coroner: 7-year-old's death connected to Albertville house fire

The death of a 7-year-old girl in Marshall County is being investigated in connection to a fire in Albertville, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said it was called to Marshall Medical Center South at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in regards to the girl. She had been brought to the center by ambulance.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Marshall County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
Marshall County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Albertville, AL
Boaz, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, AL
City
Boaz, AL
Albertville, AL
Accidents
Albertville, AL
Crime & Safety
Boaz, AL
Accidents
weisradio.com

Rollover Crash in Calhoun County Claims Life of Truck Driver

A truck driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on I-20 in Calhoun County. Alabama State Troopers have identified that victim as Quino Moise, age 30, from Fort Myers, Florida. The crash happened just before 2:30pm, five miles east of Oxford. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says that Moise was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer which left the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before overturning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-20 in Calhoun County Thursday afternoon, according to the Oxford Fire Department. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on July 14, 2022. 30-year-old Quino Mosie of Fort Myers, was driving a freightliner tractor trailer on I-20 near mile marker 193 when the truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree before overturning.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

MCSO: 12-year-old accidentally shoots into two Marshall County homes

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a minor accidentally shot into two homes. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy’s home on Wyeth Mountain Road Thursday after a bullet hole was found. The Sheriff’s Office said the reserve deputy made the discovery shortly after arriving home. After further investigation, deputies discovered a bullet had gone through the home’s exterior wall, through a teen’s bedroom and headboard, embedding itself into the wall behind the headboard.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Ridge Road#Coroner#Accident#The State Fire Marshal#Gadsden Times
weisradio.com

Gaylesville Woman Hurt in Highway 9 Rollover Wreck Thursday

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama Highway 9 in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place around 2:55pm, and involved a 1998 Chevrolet being driven by a male resident of Tupelo, Mississippi and a 2022 Ford driven by a female resident of Gaylesville. The driver of the Chevy escaped injury; but the driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment after that vehicle overturned in the crash.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police on scene of crash on Old School House Road

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are on scene of a fatal crash in Ardmore on Thursday afternoon. The wreck occurred on Old School House Road. Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, confirmed that one person died in the crash and at least one person was airlifted. This story will be updated...
ARDMORE, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly Ardmore wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified John William Westbrook III as the victim of Thursday's deadly wreck in Ardmore. Westbrook, 66, of Toney, died on the scene when the car he was riding in was hit by a pick-up truck on Bethel Road. It happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Old School House Road.
ARDMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WAAY-TV

3 arrested in attempt to steal catalytic converters in parking lot of Limestone County business

Three men are facing a long list of charges after their attempt to steal catalytic converters in a business parking lot was interrupted by Limestone County deputies. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said a business owner was viewing live security footage of his business property in the 29000 block of U.S. 72 when he spotted the three men at about 11 p.m.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Sheriff’s Office: Three caught while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters in front of business

MADISON – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department reported they made three arrests in connection with an attempted theft at a business near Madison. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Limestone County dispatchers received a call of three suspicious white males being on the property of a business in the 29000 block of Hwy 72 on Thursday, July 14, around 11 p.m.,
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Jackson County man charged with impersonating a police officer

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -- A Jackson County man was arrested Thursday night at his home after deputies said he pretended to be a police officer to pull someone over. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Freeman conducted a traffic stop on June 26. Harnen said Freeman is not a police officer.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested after narcotics found in car at Winston County Courthouse

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office that they have arrested two suspects after an investigation on July 15. Authorities say that while deputies and Chief Deputy Snoddy were investigating the distribution of narcotics, two of the suspects were at the Winston County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, Chief Deputy Snoddy, found one had warrants with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy