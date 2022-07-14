British Open: These LIV Golf players made the cut at St Andrews

Dustin Johnson leads the way for LIV Golf players after two rounds at the 150th Open Championship in Scotland.

Johnson shot 5-under on Friday to enter the weekend 9-under overall and alone in fifth place.

Other big LIV movers included Sergio Garcia, who shot 6-under Friday to make the weekend at 3-under, and Patrick Reed, who went 4-under Friday to make the cut at 3-under.

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson were two of LIV's top names to miss the cut at even. Koepka was 4-over for the tournament while Mickelson was 5-over.

LIV Golf event winner Louis Oosthuizen, a former major champion, also missed the cut after finishing the second round at 1-over.

First round recap

Upstart LIV Golf touted six of the top 20 after the first round of the 150th Open Championship on Thursday in Scotland.

Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood led the way, tied for fifth after shooting 4-under in the tournament's opening 18 holes.

Other highlight performances included Ian Poulter sinking a historic 163-foot putt for an eagle on hole No. 9, reportedly the longest made putt ever televised.

Poulter, who was booed before his opening drive, rebounded to shoot 3-under and entered the second round tied for 13th. He was tied with fellow LIV Golf player Bryson Dechambeau.

Major champions Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed each shot even and were tied for 55th. Brooks Koepka shot 1-over and was tied for 77th.

How LIV Golf players stand after British Open second round

5 - Dustin Johnson (-9)

T8 - Talor Gooch (-7)

T12 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (-6)

T18 - Abraham Ancer (-5)

T18 - Lee Westwood (-5)

T25 - Patrick Reed (-4)

T36 - Sergio Garcia (-3)

T36 - Ian Poulter (-3)

T46 - Laurie Canter (-2)

T55 - Paul Casey (-1)

T55 - Bryson Dechambeau (-1)

CUT - Justin Harding (+1)

CUT - Louis Oosthuizen (+1)

CUT - Scott Vincent (+1)

CUT - Richard Bland (+2)

CUT - Shaun Norris (+3)

CUT - Brooks Koepka (+4)

CUT - Kevin Na (+4)

CUT - Bernd Wiesberger (+4)

CUT - Phil Mickelson (+5)

CUT - Sihwan Kim (+5)

CUT - Sam Horsfield (+8)

CUT - Jediah Morgan (+11)

CUT - Pablo Larrazabal (+12)

