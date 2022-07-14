ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Attorneys General call for an end to 'ghost gun loophole'

By NCPA Staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyjbD_0gg4fe5F00

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is co-leading a group of 19 Attorneys General supporting federal regulations on parts and kits that can be used to make firearms.

The "ghost gun loophole," Shapiro says, lets people who could otherwise not legally buy firearms acquire guns. These guns are called "ghost guns" because they are unserialized.

Under the new rule, gun parts and DIY kits would need be subject to the same regulations as normal, pre-built guns. Buyers would need to pass a background check prior to purchase, and all parts and kits would need to have traceable serial numbers.

“I’ve long been sounding the alarm on ghost guns and how they’re becoming the weapon of choice for criminals,” said AG Shapiro. “For years convicted felons, violent drug dealers, have all been able to buy these guns at gun shows without a background check. With these new federal regulations, we are making it harder for gun kits to end up in the hands of criminals and easier for law enforcement to track crime guns in their investigations. All this helps make Pennsylvania communities safer.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule edits the Gun Control Act to specify that parts, kits, and partially complete frames or receivers qualify as "firearms" under the Act. This means that kits and parts will require the same serialization and background check requirements as pre-made guns.

A copy of the brief is available online. The brief was led by AG Shapiro and the Attorneys General of New Jersey and Washington, DC. The brief was joined by the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
State
Rhode Island State
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy