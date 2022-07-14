Fort Leonard Wood Army staff sergeant charged with sexually exploiting minors

A Fort Leonard Wood Army staff sergeant has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Missouri on charges of sexually exploiting minors and possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Robert Walkup, 38 of Saint Robert and an active Army staff sergeant stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, used two children to produce child porn between May 2020 and May 2021. The documents also allege that Walkup received pictures and videos depicting child pornography during that same time frame.

Walkup was indicted earlier this week on three charges. He is charged with two counts of sexually exploiting a minor and one count of receiving child porn. If convicted he faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.

A spokesperson with Fort Leonard Wood said they are aware of the charges and will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate.

As of Thursday afternoon, Walkup had no attorney listed as representing him in online court records.

