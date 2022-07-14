ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MN Department of Human Rights settles with St. Cloud printing company over discrimination

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced a settlement agreement with Nahan, a St. Cloud printing company, after the company was found to have violated employees' human rights for not acting on reports of discrimination against a former Black employee.

The department released a statement Thursday that the settlement requires the company to enforce policies intended to prevent racial discrimination and encourage a more welcoming workplace. The department will also monitor the company for two years to be sure Nahan is following through with the settlement agreement.

The department's investigation found that from 2018 to 2019, white employees were continuously harassing a Black employee and his son, making racist comments and using racial slurs. According to the department, repeated complaints to management were ignored, including one instance when a manager told the Black employee to "deal with it or leave."

The employee and his son eventually quit their jobs.

“What’s concerning here is not just that employees were using racial slurs when referring to their fellow Black colleagues and making derogatory comments about Black people, but that management knew this was occurring and did nothing to stop it,” Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in the release. “This case demonstrates the persistence of racial discrimination and highlights how employers must proactively and intentionally work to end discriminatory practices to create a welcoming workplace for Black Minnesotans.”

The St. Cloud Times left a voicemail request for comment for Nahan's vice president of human resources.

