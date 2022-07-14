ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

How Welcome Home organization will use $15,000 grant to help homeless and at-risk veterans

By Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6xgA_0gg4fG5v00

Welcome Home, a Columbia-based non-profit veterans organization, has received a $15,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation to fund programs for disabled, homeless and at-risk veterans.

Programs funded by the grant include transitional shelter, permanent housing, employment and comprehensive, wrap-around supportive services, according to a Welcome Home news release. The funding will provide assistance to about 350 veterans and their families.

Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans is a non-profit transitional shelter and supportive services center serving veterans in mid-Missouri.

Megan Sievers, executive director of Welcome Home, said the grant will also allow the non-profit to renew the foundation’s Veteran Room Sponsorship.

“Joining forces with the Disabled Veterans National Foundation again this year means the world to us, especially the veterans we serve,” Sievers said. “This is what strong, impactful partnerships are all about. With the generous grant funding we are proud to renew the foundation’s Veteran Room Sponsorship and continue displaying the foundation’s name on a special plaque outside one of our ADA shelter rooms for an entire year.”

Disabled Veterans National Foundation’s mission is to provide support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded, whether psychologically or physically, according to the release. The foundation achieves its mission by offering financial support to veterans organizations, providing supplemental assistance to veterans through its Health & Comfort program and providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the process of seeking benefits.

“Our entire staff is very excited to continue this relationship in the support and funding of this wonderful organization,” Joseph VanFonda, retired Marine sergeant major and CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, said in the release. “Homeless veterans need a safe and clean place, a fresh start with supportive programs, and Welcome Home is doing a fantastic job.”

Welcome Home has been serving veterans since 1992, when a Columbia group of Vietnam War veterans were motivated to take action after one of their brothers-in-arms died alone on the streets, according to the organization’s website.

“Partnerships like Disabled Veterans National Foundation make our critical mission possible and the impact greater than ever before,” Sievers said. “Our veterans deserve all that we can do to honor their service and help restore their lives.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

REDI: three different airlines have met with Columbia leaders about service at COU

A top Columbia business leader is optimistic about additional air service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says coming out of the pandemic and looking at the travel rebound has been important to COU. Ms. Button tells business leaders that she’s had three follow-up meetings with three different airlines.
COLUMBIA, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Southern Boone School District places superintendent on leave

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Southern Boone School District has placed its superintendent on leave. In a letter sent out to families and students, the school district announced that Superintendent Chris Felmlee was placed on leave Thursday. The school district didn't provide a reason why Felmlee was placed on leave or when he might return to the position.
ASHLAND, MO
KICK AM 1530

Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Welcome Home#Vietnam War#Ada
ktvo.com

Friday night fire destroys northeast Missouri house

CLARENCE, Mo. — A vacant northeast Missouri house is a total loss after a Friday night fire. The blaze on Liberty Street in Clarence was reported around 9 p.m. In a Facebook post, residents familiar with the area call it the old Patton home. Firefighters from the Clarence and...
CLARENCE, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: EMS crews used rescue tools to remove occupants from tour bus that crashed in mid-Missouri

UPDATE: Ambulances from four mid-Missouri counties traveled to Eugene overnight to assist Cole County EMS crews in responding to that tour bus crash on Highway 54. While there were no serious injuries, the response was declared as a “major incident” due to 28 people on the bus. Rescue tools had to be used to remove the occupants from the heavily-damaged bus.
EUGENE, MO
fox4kc.com

Drought expands across Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest drought monitor shows that a short term drought continues to grow across a good portion of Missouri. Severe drought now extends along the Interstate 70 corridor from the Kansas City metro east into Columbia. The drought monitor is released every Thursday from the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judge reveals father strangled baby in 2017 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the parents accused of killing their baby in 2017 and abandoning the body in a backpack, is back in Boone County. Staffone Fountain was in court Thursday. He and the baby's mother Lavosha Daniels are charged in the baby's murder. The judge revealed Fountain allegedly killed the baby by strangulation. This is a case The post Judge reveals father strangled baby in 2017 killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two male subjects in surveillance photos in reference to a burglary that recently occurred at Hurricane Bay Car Wash in Sedalia. If you have any information, you are urged to call...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three killed in Boone County crash Saturday

BOONE COUNTY — Three people were killed in a crash in Boone County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 2:01 a.m. on MO Highway 22 west of Route Y. The crash happened when Amy Henrichsen of Laddonia, 38,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy