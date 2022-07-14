How Welcome Home organization will use $15,000 grant to help homeless and at-risk veterans

Welcome Home, a Columbia-based non-profit veterans organization, has received a $15,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation to fund programs for disabled, homeless and at-risk veterans.

Programs funded by the grant include transitional shelter, permanent housing, employment and comprehensive, wrap-around supportive services, according to a Welcome Home news release. The funding will provide assistance to about 350 veterans and their families.

Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans is a non-profit transitional shelter and supportive services center serving veterans in mid-Missouri.

Megan Sievers, executive director of Welcome Home, said the grant will also allow the non-profit to renew the foundation’s Veteran Room Sponsorship.

“Joining forces with the Disabled Veterans National Foundation again this year means the world to us, especially the veterans we serve,” Sievers said. “This is what strong, impactful partnerships are all about. With the generous grant funding we are proud to renew the foundation’s Veteran Room Sponsorship and continue displaying the foundation’s name on a special plaque outside one of our ADA shelter rooms for an entire year.”

Disabled Veterans National Foundation’s mission is to provide support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded, whether psychologically or physically, according to the release. The foundation achieves its mission by offering financial support to veterans organizations, providing supplemental assistance to veterans through its Health & Comfort program and providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the process of seeking benefits.

“Our entire staff is very excited to continue this relationship in the support and funding of this wonderful organization,” Joseph VanFonda, retired Marine sergeant major and CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, said in the release. “Homeless veterans need a safe and clean place, a fresh start with supportive programs, and Welcome Home is doing a fantastic job.”

Welcome Home has been serving veterans since 1992, when a Columbia group of Vietnam War veterans were motivated to take action after one of their brothers-in-arms died alone on the streets, according to the organization’s website.

“Partnerships like Disabled Veterans National Foundation make our critical mission possible and the impact greater than ever before,” Sievers said. “Our veterans deserve all that we can do to honor their service and help restore their lives.”