ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown man charged with possession of child pornography after Thursday arrest, police say

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBFDZ_0gg4f87M00

A Watertown man has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department.

Devon Vandebrake, 29, was arrested after police searched a home in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest, according to the release.

The search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to police.

Vandebrake is in custody at the Codington County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond. He is on parole in connection to prior charges of child pornography possession, according to the release. That charge is from 2017.

The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the Codington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Codington County, SD
Crime & Safety
County
Codington County, SD
Watertown, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, SD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police#The Possession#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

332
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy