Paramus, NJ

Police in Hudson County locate missing 18-year-old Paramus woman

By Nicholas Katzban and Citlalli Godinez, NorthJersey.com
 5 days ago

Police in Hudson County have found a Bergen County teenager who went missing earlier this week, law enforcement said.

Ashley Car, an 18-year-old Paramus resident, left her parents' home in the early morning hours on Wednesday. The Paramus Police Department sought the public's help in searching for her afterward.

In a message Saturday morning, Paramus police chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said: “Ashley was located safe in Guttenberg early this morning.  She was located by Guttenberg PD.” The department also said on Facebook that "she was reunited with her parents."

Police did not release more details.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Police in Hudson County locate missing 18-year-old Paramus woman

