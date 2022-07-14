ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Sailors from destroyer Frank E. Peterson save stranded 75-year-old mariner

By Diana Stancy Correll
Navy Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrew from the guided-missile destroyer Frank E. Peterson Jr. rescued a 75-year-old American mariner stranded in the Pacific Ocean. The mariner, who went without sail and power for 12 days while traveling from New Zealand, was found approximately 300 miles off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Crew from the destroyer provided...

www.navytimes.com

Fox News

100-year-old WWII vet breaks down, says this isn't the ‘country we fought for’: ‘I am so upset’

Much of what American soldiers fought for in World War II has "gone down the drain," according to U.S. Marine Carl Spurlin Dekel, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers.
MILITARY
The Drive

These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous

The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
PHOTOGRAPHY
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY
SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy deploys unmanned drone warships in Pacific in message to China

The U.S. Navy deployed three unmanned warships this week to kick off its biennial Rim of the Pacific Excercise (RIMPAC). The move comes as a sign that the Navy is integrating these unmanned ships in a region of the world where they may have to contend with China. “The future...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
#Sailors#Marines#Mariner#American#The U S Coast Guard#The U S Navy#The Marine Corps
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy helicopter accidentally drops 5 missiles into Pacific near CA

A U.S. Navy helicopter unintentionally dropped a set of five missiles into the Pacific Ocean in an area near the coast of California in mid-June and still hasn’t found them, despite search efforts to recover the weapons. The incident was first revealed this week. Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

Black Marines were 'dogged' on this base in the 1940s. Now they're honored there

A project started in 2019 to restore key buildings used by the first Black Marines — and protect the structures from the effects of climate change — is nearly complete. During the 1940s, about 20,000 men trained under harsh conditions on a racially segregated base in North Carolina known as Montford Point .It's now part of Camp Lejeune — the main Marine Corps infantry base for the East Coast — and is called Camp Johnson after one of those first Black marines, Sgt. Maj. Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson, a storied drill instructor.
MILITARY
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
The Drive

Nearly Complete Invictus Armed Scout Helicopter Looks Wicked In New Photos

The Invictus 360, a contender to be the US Army’s next attack reconnaissance helicopter, is now over 90 percent finished. Bell has released new pictures and video of the first prototype of its Invictus 360, which it says is now over 90% complete. The advanced helicopter is the company's entry into the Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, or FARA, where it is going head-to-head with Sikorsky's Raider X.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

As a soldier, he escaped Nazi captors. At 97, he finally got his medals.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As a soldier in World War II, William "Willie" Kellerman was captured three weeks after he took part in the Utah Beach invasion in Normandy. He managed to escape his German captors, hid out with members of the French Resistance and, in a grand stroke of survival, pulled through after being shot in his hand and leg.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY

