Judge grants motion to unseal Penn State police search warrants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of leading a large-scale prescription drug ring was sentenced to 25 years in prison. William Richardson, a former resident of the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, was sentenced on his conviction of violating federal narcotics, firearms and health care fraud laws, prosecutors said Friday. According to prosecutors, Richardson was the leader of an illegal pill distribution network that lied to physicians to get prescription painkillers. Richardson and his conspirators allegedly pretended they needed the medicine but would turn around and sell it. Since the medication was often paid for through taxpayer-funded health care insurance programs, prosecutors said taxpayers ended up paying for much of the drugs that were sold. Richardson was caught when prosecutors said officials intercepted communications coordinating the enterprise, which used a minor to transport some of the drugs. In the communications seized, prosecutors said there was also a threat to harm a Pittsburgh police detective who started the investigation into Richardson. During a raid at Richardson's home, prosecutors said officers found "a cache" of guns and ammunition, which previous felony convictions prevented him from having.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO