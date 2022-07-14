Pitman lost, conceded, and now what?

Citizens have been telling ousted Commissioner Denis Pitman and Commissioner Don Jones since 2021, NOT to privatize MetraPark management and/or that they should have a third party evaluate private vs public management. Pitman did not listen. Instead, he pursued a course of action to secure private management for his and Jones...
Billings is among the selected cities for the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art project, covering pedestrian areas and roadways near North Park. Mayor Bill Cole and the Billings Industrial Revolution District office applied for the 25,000-dollar grant project in April of 2020. In September of 2021, the city was one of the 26 cities approved to receive the grant.
HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
So this morning as I walked into the hotel in Billings, there was a flight attendant waiting to catch the shuttle. I couldn't help but notice the uniform that they are required to wear. It was the most God-awful purple I have ever seen. Why would an airline like Delta...
The Montana Audobon Center in Billings held their bat night hike on Friday, where others could learn about bats in Montana and see some for themselves through a guided hike. The event started with a presentation about bats from Montana FWP intern Becca Stapleton. She explains there are 15 species of bats native to the Treasure State but don’t worry, none of them drink blood or desire to seek out humans. Here is a list of the 15 bats that live in Montana:
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. Monday:. Carbon County Sheriff/Coroner Josh McQuillan released information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday night, July 15. Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.
BILLINGS — Scott Breen will say goodbye to television viewers in Billings and the surrounding area this week. The longtime Billings sportscaster is leaving his job as sports director at KTVQ and said that on Tuesday during the 5:30 and 10 p.m. broadcasts he’ll be telling viewers thank you for watching during his 31 years in the business.
BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
A sudden dust storm near Hardin in eastern Montana on Friday evening resulted in blinding driving conditions that led to multiple crashes between passenger vehicles and semi trucks resulting in six deaths. KGVO News spoke with Sergeant Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer with the Montana Highway Patrol about the tragic...
The upgrade of the Billings Logan International Airport is taking place with the announcement of more amenities now available to travelers. According to the @FlyBillings Twitter page, a new bar has opened in the Great Room that offers a "new full liquor bar" that promises to have "amazing views." Visitors...
Several people have talked about what it was like driving through the dust storm in Hardin on Friday. A Billings woman, who was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, made it out safely. "The wind was really really bad," said Susannah Bush. "Almost immediately ahead of me, I could see just...
During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
The National Weather Service in Billings wants everyone in the Lockwood and Laurel area to be careful this afternoon. There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect. Stay indoors and away from windows and glass during this time because high winds are part of this storm.
Zero visibility, uncertainty where to steer and when it was safe. That’s the experience for some during the series of crashes on Interstate 90 near Hardin on Friday night. A Billings man who was driving with his uncle and cousins made it safely through the dust storm. "You could...
The Pickle Barrel, a restaurant well-loved in the Magic City has been sold, and the new owner has decided to close the shop this coming Saturday (07/16) after many years of service. With many who say Pickle Barrel has their favorite sandwiches, what caused the sale of the restaurant, and what will it become?
BILLINGS — Veteran law-enforcement officers held a training program in Billings Friday to help officers statewide in how to handle officer-involved shootings both before, during and after they occur. At least three officer-involved shootings have happened in 2022, which forced dozens of officers to be put on temporary administrative...
