Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County's COVID-19 Community Level rises to medium. What this means for residents.

By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 2 days ago
MANITOWOC - Manitowoc County Health Department reported Thursday that the county is now experiencing a "medium" COVID-19 Community Level.

The department said this means the number of people experiencing severe illness from COVID-19 has increased and is having an impact on local health care systems.

The department said people are encouraged to increase simple precautions, like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask when indoors and staying home when feeling sick.

“The most important thing Manitowoc residents can do today to protect themselves and our community is to get a COVID-19 vaccine and be sure you are up to date on all recommended booster doses,” Manitowoc County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert said in a news release.

“People who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines are better protected against severe health outcomes associated with COVID-19," Lambert added. "Getting vaccinated benefits the community by slowing the spread of disease, reducing strain on area hospitals and can save lives.”

With a "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, the department said wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator in public indoor settings is not universally recommended, but residents may consider wearing them in public indoor spaces to further reduce their risk.

Individuals at high risk for severe illness can talk with a health care provider about taking additional precautions, including wearing a mask or respirator and using COVID-19 self-tests before getting together with friends and family, the department said.

Residents are also encouraged to take additional precautions to stay healthy by getting tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and staying home when they are sick and seeking treatment if they are at high risk or experiencing severe illness.

While the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate throughout Wisconsin, Manitowoc County’s Community Level may change. The Health Department said county residents should be prepared to adjust their COVID-19 prevention strategies if the county moves into a low or high COVID-19 Community Level.

People can track the county's COVID-19 Community Level by visiting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 site at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm#cdc.

For more information, including local vaccination and testing sites, visit Manitowoc County Health Department’s website, https://manitowoccountywi.gov/departments/health-department/.

What does the increased COVID-19 Community Level mean?

Low, medium and high Community Levels determine which prevention measures are recommended for individuals and communities.

Here are the recommendations for the "medium" Community Level:

  • Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.
  • If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness, talk to your health care provider about whether you should wear a mask in public and take other precautions.
  • If you live with someone at high risk, or come in contact with people who are high risk, consider wearing a mask while indoors or using a home test before coming in contact with them.
  • If you have symptoms or were exposed, be sure to get tested and stay home while you’re sick/waiting for results.
  • At all levels, people may choose to wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk or risk to household members. In addition, people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. Health care systems, businesses and schools may implement additional prevention strategies regardless of Community Level.

Where can I get a COVID-19 test?

Information about where to get tested for COVID-19 in Manitowoc County is available on the Health Department's website or people can find a community testing site through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should quarantine yourself for at least five days after the exposure and wear a mask in all settings for an additional five days. Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals do not need to quarantine, but should be tested five to seven days after exposure and wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Every home can request up to eight free rapid home tests at www.covidtests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233. The tests are provided by the federal government.

Where can I get a vaccine?

To find a vaccine location, visit vaccines.gov.

If you or a loved one is homebound and in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, call the Manitowoc County Health Department 920-683-4155.

Is there medication to treat COVID-19?

Yes, COVID-19 medications are now available through doctors, local pharmacies and health clinics.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and test positive, do not wait to get treated. You must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of your first COVID-19 symptoms.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

