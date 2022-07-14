ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly report shows over 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths reported in UT

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
The weekly report released by the Utah Department of Health shows an increase in COVID-19 cases and death this past week when compared to the last report.

In total, 7,789 new cases of COVId-19 were recorded in Utah and there were 299 new hospitalizations due to the virus.

There are currently 252 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 35 in the ICU.

In addition to the new cases, 22 new deaths were also reported due to COVID-19.

On the vaccine front, 3,653 new first doses were administered, 1,590 people are now fully vaccinated and 3,785 individuals received a new booster shot.

The Department of Health says 100% of wastewater monitoring sites show elevated or increasing COVID-19 levels.

