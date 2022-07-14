ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, WI

Throwback Thursday: ‘Young and Old Sticking Together’

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday segment revisits...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Karin Tunestam

Karin Tunestam, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, shortly after her 102nd birthday. She was born on July 4, 1920, in Örebro, Sweden, to Carl and Agnes Andin. Karin married Nils Tunestam, MD, in Örebro, Sweden on April 24, 1943. Karin...
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Charles F. Illgen

Charles F. Illgen, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home in Madison. He was born in Chilton, WI, on March 29, 1935, the son of Alfred and Louise Illgen. I’ve Been to the South. I’ve Seen the East Coast. I’ve Seen the West....
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, WI
Waterloo, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Channel 3000

WATCH: A preview of ‘An Evening with Gladys Knight’

Gladys Knight will be in Madison this weekend for a special fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. Teri Lynn Yanke from BGCDC joins Live at Four to talk about the event. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Ellen M. Hornbacher

VERONA, Wis. — Ellen M. Hornbacher, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on February 23, 1933, in Landa, N.D., the daughter of Martin and Harriet (Lokken) Elefson. Ellen graduated from Landa High School in 1951 and went on to attend Minot Business College. She worked for several years as a stenographer for Great Northern Railroad. Ellen was united in marriage to Lloyd Hornbacher on October 27, 1956, in Landa, N.D. She and Lloyd relocated to Verona, W.I. in 1963 where they raised their three children. Ellen worked part-time for many years at Ideal Duplicating Service.
VERONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Waterloo High School#Rewritten
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
milb.com

What's up, Doc? Beloit pitcher blazes unique path

BELOIT, Wisconsin -- His legal name is Michael David Johnson, but these days he’s often referred to as Doc. It’s a fitting nickname for the ace of the Beloit Sky Carp, even if he’s a long way from a PhD. “In the baseball world I’ve always been...
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Channel 3000

Mary J. Moseman

Mary Jean Speth Moseman, age 74, unexpectedly passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born March 18, 1948 to Leonard and Roseline (Koch) Speth. Mary grew up in Prairie du Sac, with her parents and siblings, Christine and Chuck. She attended...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police dog finds missing man in Kettle Moraine State Forest

KEWASKUM, Wis. - A Cedarburg police K-9 helped find a missing Kewaskum man Thursday morning, July 14. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is elderly with dementia and limited mobility, walked away from home shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies responded and searched the area of the...
KEWASKUM, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Police Department hosting citywide National Night Out

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is inviting everyone to their block party. They are hosting a citywide National Night Out event on August 3 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park. Residents throughout the city are being asked to turn on and display...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Two cars hit with gunfire on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a weapons violation after two cars were hit with gunshots late Friday night. Around midnight on Friday, MPD got several calls of people hearing 8 to 10 gun shots. When they got to the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street, officers found four .40 caliber casings, four 9mm casings and a bullet fragment in the road.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Car crashes into tree and mailbox on Madison’s East side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a crash that happened just before midnight on Friday between a car, a mailbox, and a tree. According to MPD a caller reported two vehicles speeding through the neighborhood on the 5000 block of Wintergreen Dr. before the crash. After the crash...
MADISON, WI
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting Wisconsin's House on the Rock Attraction

ReadMikeNow is a freelance writer who loves to travel. He likes to find unique stories about interesting people and places. The House on the Rock is a structure made up of rooms, shops, gardens, and more. It is generally considered to be architecturally unique by all who visit. Located in the Spring Green area of Wisconsin, it's become a popular tourist attraction over the years.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy