Weekend trips to Boston have proven to be even more difficult the last few weekends, with the Sumner Tunnel in east Boston being closed for restoration. For the last few weekends, the Sumner Tunnel has been closed from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. The tunnel is currently under restoration on the weekends for repairs and repaving.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO