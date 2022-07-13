‘Living your dream’ in the magical world of Narnia

Lucy (Shaela McCrone) and the magical creature Tumnus (Resident Acting Company member Daniel Roth) lament the White Witch’s hold over Narnia. Bob Rush Photography

“Wow, you’re really living your dream, aren’t you?” Sarah Elizabeth Yorke said with a smile for Shaela McCrone.

Yorke is the assistant director of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s summer production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” which runs through July 31, and she’d just heard 9-year-old Shaela say that, when her elementary school invited kids to dress as their favorite character from all of literature, Shaela had dressed as Lucy Pevensie.

That’s the very role she landed in the BTE show,

“She’s kind and helpful and joyful,” Shaela described the character, who is the youngest of four siblings and the first to discover the magical land of Narnia.

Soon her brothers Peter and Edmund and sister Susan will join Lucy in that imaginative place — and Yorke believes audiences of all ages will want to go there, too.

“We’ve moved the story into modern times,” Yorke said, explaining that in this version of the story the Pevensie children will have to leave Washington, D.C., in 2022 for safety, rather than leave London during World War II as in C.S. Lewis’ original tale.

“We were supposed to do this two years ago, but then the pandemic hit,” Yorke said, adding that “just the idea of having to leave a city” likely will resonate even more with audiences today.

The story “gives a sense of escapism, a sense of magic,” she said. “Adults as well as children can use that.”

Just as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” encounters characters in Oz who resemble characters she knew back home on her farm in Kansas, the Pevensie children will encounter characters in Narnia who are derivative of characters in their real world.

The kind professor who lets them stay at his large home will bear a resemblance to Aslan, the heroic lion, for example. And the White Witch who lures Edmund with Turkish Delight will have some similarities with Mrs. Macready the housekeeper.

“It’s like ‘you were there’ and ‘you were there’ and ‘you were there,’ ” Yorke said.

Ensemble members have major roles in the show, joined onstage by young cast members such as 15-year-old Ella Frantz, whose several roles include a wolf and a giant.

“Physically it was kind of tough” to prepare to portray a wolf, she said. “I had to stay low, drop my center of gravity and do a lot of voice work. I was working on growling.”

“I get to be vicious,” she added with a grin. “I get to scratch and claw.”

That would be in a scene in which the wolf fights with Lucy’s older brother Peter.

“She’s also an understudy for (Peter and Lucy’s sister) Susan,” Yorke said of Frantz, explaining that means the young actor has to be prepared to switch from being Peter’s vicious antagonist to being his helpful comrade.

“It’s just a testament to how versatile these kids are,” Yorke said.

The show is “very action packed, with a lot of fight scenes,” said Lauren Rovito, who plays Peter, predicting that will appeal to audiences in general.

In order to make the production more enjoyable for people on the autism spectrum or living with a sensory processing disorder, a special Sensory Friendly Performance will be presented at 3 p.m. July 24.

Sponsored by the Columbia County Commissioners, the show is free to anyone who would prefer to experience the performance with modifications, such as leaving house lights on, reduced cues and access to a quiet room.

“They’ll be encouraged to vocalize or move as needed,” said Yorke, who has friends on the spectrum as well as experience as “a caretaker and nanny for kids with autism.”

“We have quite a few kids planning to come, and it is free. You just have to reserve a ticket,” she said. “We’re always looking for ways to become more accessible.

The production is directed by Ensemble member Amy Rene Byrne. In the cast resident acting company members Elizabeth Dowd, Andrew Hubatsek, Daniel Roth and Aaron White are joined by returning guests artists Kimie Muroya, Tanner Lenhart and a large cast of children from the community.

Performances run through July 31 with weekday matinees at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and evening performances at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available through the box office at 570-784-8181 and online at bte.org. Masking is not required, although it remains strongly recommended.