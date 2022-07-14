'Soul,' seas and storytellers, coming up in Abilene
The Family Film Series will continue with a showing of the animated comedy "Soul," rated PG at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
Tickets are $2. For tickets or information, go to paramountabilene.com.
'Under the Sea'
As part of the Young Audiences of Abilene's Summer Library Series, a production of "Under the Sea" will be presented at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.
Also, the Abilene Public Library's summer "Oceans of Possibilities" theme will continue with several upcoming programs:
- A showing of the documentary "Deep Blue" will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the South Branch Library.
- A free showing of "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library
- A showing of the documentary "DisneyNature Earth" will begin at 4 p.m. July 22 at the South Branch Library.
Texas tales
Mesquite Storytellers of Abilene will present "A Mesquite Flavored Evening" of Texas stories and songs - featuring Phil Brown, Tony Barker and Greg Young - at 7 p.m. July 23 at Nora Hall, 202 Cypress St.
Admission is $5.
Fishing tournament
The 75th anniversary Toys 4 Tots will kick off with a fishing tournament from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 at SUP Abilene Paddleboard & Kayak at Fort Phantom Hill Lake. Kayaking, food trucks, a bake sale and games will be available.
Registration must be made by Sunday. To register, call 325-307-8079.
'Newsies, Jr.'
Abilene Performing Arts Company will present a production of "Disney's Newsies, Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
Tickets are $5.
Block party
A block party will be open from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Grain Theory, 202 Pine St., featuring live music by Rightfield and Kirk House.
Vendors and food trucks will be open, and the Center for Contemporary Arts will present a make-and-take art activity.
Garageband Woodstock
The 12th Garageband Woodstock benefiting New Horizons will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 Highway 36.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For tickets, go to garagebandwoodstock.com.
Tour de Gap
BUFFALO GAP − The 39th Tour de Gap bike ride benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters will kick off at 7:30 a.m. July 23 with a 100K route starting at the Old Settlers' Reunion Grounds. Routes of 50K and 11 miles will follow at 7:50 and 8 a.m., respectively.
Races will continue with the Steamboat Mountain Time Trial at 8:30 a.m. July 24, starting at Main Street Station.
Registration for the July 23 events is $80 for adults; children age 14 and under may enter the 50K and 11 mile routes free with a paying adult. Registration for the July 24 time trial is $70, or $60 if also registering for a July 23 route. For information, go to tourdegap.com, or register at bikereg.com/tour-de-gap.
Black history
A premiere screening of the documentary "A Legacy Unearthed" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
The film, which focuses on Black history in Abilene, will be shown in association with Abilene Christian University's Carl Spain Center on Race Studies and Spiritual Action and the Curtis House Cultural Center.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Viewers' choice
Films selected by polls of viewers will be shown nightly at 7:30 p.m. July 25-29 at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St., starting with "9 to 5," and continuing with "Sleepless in Seattle," "Legally Blonde," "Airplane!" and "Twister."
Tickets to each film are $7 for adults and $6 for students, seniors military and children. For tickets or information, go to paramountabilene.com.
- Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas will conduct a summer job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Taylor County Expo Center Display Building, 1700 Highway 36. Admission is free. To register, go to wfswct.org.
- A guided behind-the-scenes tour of the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St., will begin at noon Wednesday. Admission is free.
- A line dancing class for beginners will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mockingbird Branch of the Abilene Public Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane.
- Simeen Farhat, whose art is on display at The Grace Museum, will speak about her work and processes starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the museum at 102 Cypress St. A gallery preview will open at 5 p.m.
- As part of its "Stories in the Garden" series, the South Branch of the Abilene Public Library will present stories and activities from 10-11 a.m. July 22 in the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden at the Abilene Convention Center. Admission is free.
- Master Naturalist Chris McCartor will present "Slither and Scrabble," an educational program on reptiles and natural resource management, at 3:30 p.m. July 22 at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.
- The South Branch of the Abilene Public Library will present an outdoor art activity at 10 a.m. July 23 at Red Bud Park, 3125 S. 32nd St. Supplies will be provided.
- The Christian Business Women's Network will conduct the "Christmas in July" vendor market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 in the Mall of Abilene. A scavenger hunt and photos with Santa will be available. Admission is free.
- Isabel Trujillo will present a program of stories and music in both English and Spanish at 10:15 a.m. July 27 at the Mockingbird Branch of the Abilene Public Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane.
