Warren councilwoman calls for action to help speeding problem on Tod Avenue

By Nadine Grimley
 2 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren’s sixth ward councilwoman Cheryl Saffold says she, along with other residents of her ward, have noticed speeding on Tod Avenue has become an increasing problem.

“All I could do was cry because I was so grateful to God that my life was spared,” said Saffold.

Boardman Township to add 22 dashcams to police cruisers

Saffold is counting her blessings after she says she came close to being involved in an accident on Tod Avenue Sunday night .

“All I could see was a dark-colored vehicle coming towards me with no headlights on, and so all I could do was swerve to the right lane immediately, and then I heard a crash,” said Saffold.

Dispatcher: 911 do you have an emergency?
Caller: Accident at Maple and Tod Avenue in Warren, Ohio. Accident really bad. Pole hit, car oh my god upside down. This is bad.

Saffold captured the aftermath on her cellphone.

According to a police report, the driver — now identified as Iesha Senter — lost control of the vehicle, turned sideways and hit a curb causing the car to roll.

A warrant was issued for Senter’s arrest Monday after she failed to show up to court on charges of reckless operation and driving alone on a temporary permit.

“The speed limit on that stretch of traffic is only 35 miles per hour. There were witnesses that say that young lady was traveling in excess of roughly 70-80 miles per hour,” said Saffold.

Saffold said she and other people in her ward have noticed speeding has increased dramatically on Tod Avenue, and she believes a disabled traffic light at the intersection of Palmyra Road is to blame. It was placed in flashing mode in Nov. 2020 following a traffic study approved by ODOT.

Now she’s calling for action and hopes the city can come up with a solution to fix the problem, such as placing a radar speed display in the area that way drivers are aware of how fast they’re going.

“We have to be proactive. Something has to be done because it’s just getting out of hand,” said Saffold.

