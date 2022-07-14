ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, PA

Liberty man summoned after saving dog locked in neighbor’s home

By Stan Boney
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty man thought he was helping a dog in need only later to find out he had been summoned to appear in court and could face charges for animal cruelty. In the end, it was a mistake and misunderstanding but for a while it had the...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Missing man with special needs located safely

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing man out of Luzerne County has been safely located. According to Harveys Lake Fire Department, a 37-year-old man named Ricky with Down Syndrome was missing from his home in the area of Peacock Lane Saturday morning. Crews began searching for Ricky just before 9:30 a.m. and ended […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

12-week-old kitten shot and killed in PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Probation for mother charged in infant baby's death

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A mother from Lycoming County will not spend time behind bars for the death of her baby. Demsey Mae Long pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter,. She was sentenced to 7 years probation. According to court papers, Long was under the influence of drugs the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Liberty, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former cop arrested for DUI

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A former police officer who was seen swerving along the road admitted having several drinks before trying to drive last month, police say. Stefani Gallie, 49, refused a breath test, but South Centre Township Officer William LeFevre noted she nearly fell out of her truck when he stopped her on June 18 around 7 p.m. Gallie worked as a police officer in Catawissa until she left the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim had allegedly been told to leave the home four days prior to being shot

Sullivan Township, Pa. — A man accused of shooting and killing his father reportedly told police his father had become violent and was suffering from delusions brought on by methamphetamine use. Zackery Tyler McCoon allegedly told the 9-1-1 operator at the Tioga County Emergency Services that he used a 9 mm Springfield Hellcat with hollow point bullets to shoot his father on the morning of July 9. Related reading: Update...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man nearly caused crash after grabbing steering wheel of vehicle

Sayre, Pa. — A woman was forced to pull over into a parking lot after a man allegedly grabbed the wheel of her vehicle as they traveled near the 400 block of N. Keystone Avenue in Sayre. Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, of Waverly, N.Y. said he had no explanation as to why he nearly caused the crash on the evening of July 10. Once the vehicle was pulled over, Stanton punched the woman in the face with a closed fist, according to an affidavit filed...
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

West Elmira Police: Keep your cars locked

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – West Elmira Police are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and free of valuable items after several thefts last night. The West Elmira Police Department responded to several thefts from vehicles between midnight and 4:00 a.m. on July 15. Police said the larcenies took place on several side streets south of West Water Street near the border with the City of Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Companion Animals#Hazmat Suit#Animal Welfare
NorthcentralPA.com

Authorities locate more than $7,000 in cash, 90 grams of meth during raid

Athens Township, Pa. — Two men who allegedly fled a property in Athens were quickly caught and arrested after police executed a search warrant on the property. The Bradford County Drug Task Force said the property showed signs of being used to deal illegal substances. Patrick Lewis Ferro, 47, of Athens was identified as one of two men who attempted to flee the property near the 1200 block of Weaver...
ATHENS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother of deceased infant pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Williamsport, Pa. —The 22-year-old mother of a deceased infant cried throughout a hearing Thursday morning that opened with her entering a plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Related reading: Muncy mother charged with involuntary manslaughter of newborn baby Demsey Mae Long, who was 20 years old at the time of her infant daughter's death, was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 12 months of electric monitoring by Judge Nancy Butts....
MUNCY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Glass House Fire in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire broke out in Elmira Heights, early this morning, at approximately 3:35 a.m. The Glass House, a local tavern, was engulfed in flames at 135 Prescott Avenue. The back of the building, along with its parking garage, are the most damaged areas on the property.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Fire destroys home on Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township

Updated 10:54 p.m. to include fundraiser information for the couple displaced by the fire Lycoming Township, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in a structure on the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township has prompted the evacuation of the building, according to reports over the Lycoming County Public Safety scanner. Just after 6 p.m., calls went out to dispach emergency personnel. According to police dispatch, the fire started in a garage and then fully engulfed the home. Reports are that the home is the parsonage of Fairlawn Church. No injuries were reported. A GoFundMe campaign has already been started for the couple, Bill and Julie Bota, who were displaced by the fire.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northcentralpa.com

Friday afternoon crash by Wegman's results in police, fire response

Williamsport, Pa. - Williamsport Police and fire personnel responded to the scene of a crash Friday afternoon on Hepburn Street near Wegman's in the city. It appeared a truck pulling a trailer was hit by a sedan as both attempted to enter Wegman's parking lot. No injuries were reported.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Former parsonage considered ‘total loss’ after fire

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flames tore through and destroyed a home near a church in Lycoming County. The Hepburn Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News a car caught on fire inside the garage and spread well into the house. It’s the former Fairlawn Community Church parsonage. Two people and two cats were home at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
whlm.com

"Orbeez Challenge" Becoming a Concern for Law Enforcement

A once harmless activity made popular on the TikTok video platform has taken on a more serious tone. The “Orbeez Challenge” involves people filming themselves shooting gel beads out of toy guns. In recent weeks however there have been reports from the Bloomsburg and Berwick areas of people being hit by the pellets fired from air rifles. Police say while the air rifles and pistols are meant to bear a colorful tip to show they are not real firearms, the guns are in some cases indistinguishable from the real thing, and police are seeking information leading to an arrest in the cases.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested in Connection to Police Chase Across County Lines

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man has been arrested in connection to a police chase across county lines. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Semachiah McDuffie was arrested on July 7th. The Sheriff's office says that McDuffie led police on a chase starting in Watkins Glen and...
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

One arrested for police chase from Watkins Glen to Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning resident has been arrested on weapons, forgery and traffic charges in connection to a lengthy police chase across county lines, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Semachiah Mcduffie, 27, was arrested on July 7 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the chase. The arrest report […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
WBRE

‘Work ‘n Camp’ program now offered at local amusement resort

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local amusement resort is getting creative with solutions for worker shortages. Knoebels Amusement Resort announced Thursday they will be starting a Work ‘n Camp program. Employees hired in for this program will work 40-hour weeks in either ride operations or food service departments from July 31 through September 3.
ELYSBURG, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Two Injured After House Fire on Route 225

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire along Route 225 in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County Thursday morning. According to emergency communications, the fire was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday at 6315 State Route 225, prompting responses from multiple counties.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy